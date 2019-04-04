Michael Ingersoll got on the entertainment world radar just over a decade ago for delivering a stellar performance as Nick Massi of The Four Seasons in the national touring production of "Jersey Boys."
A dozen years later Ingersoll has evolved into an entertainment Renaissance man as the founder/producer of the steadily growing "Artists Lounge Live" series, which draws capacity crowds at venues throughout the Midwest and beyond.
Theatre At The Center (TATC) in Munster is one of those venues and is now in its second year of presenting the series, which Ingersoll aptly describes as being a theatrical production and concert "mash-up." Ingersoll rarely stars in the series productions.
He'll co-star, though, with Christopher Kale Jones, in "Lean On Me: The Brotherhood of Rock 'N' Roll," which is making its Midwest stage debut on Saturday at TATC for two performances.
"The shows in the series generally focus on telling the story and presenting the music of one specific artist," said Ingersoll. Recent productions in the series have offered audiences delightfully historic spotlights on legendary artists ranging from Judy Garland and Etta James to Bobby Darin and Nat King Cole.
"Lean On Me..." breaks the "single artist mold" and instead mashes up a variety of famous singers who were "brothers" be they actual familial brothers (i.e. The Everly Brothers), or simply close friends who came to share the bond of musical brotherhood through their creative endeavors (i.e. The Righteous Brothers). "Honestly, there wasn't a duet team that we wanted to do a full 90-minutes on stage about," said Ingersoll, who co-created this particular production with co-star Jones.
So instead of a solid songbook by one artist, this production features around 20 tunes made famous by the two aforementioned "brother" duos, along with such "brothers in music" as The Beatles, The Four Seasons, The Beach Boys and others.
"Chris and I actually met during the first national tour of 'Jersey Boys' back in 2006, which started in San Francisco," recalled Ingersoll. "We were in the first company of Four Seasons after the Broadway show had won the Tony Award where Chris played Frankie Valli to my Nick Massi. After doing that, we formed Under The Streetlamp together performing a selection of big hits from across the spectrum of the '50s, '60s and '70s by the Drifters, the Beach Boys, the Four Seasons and others. So Chris and I really developed a bond as performers and as friends. I believe Chris and I have the kind of special connection between us, that Lennon and McCartney, the Righteous Brothers and other artists featured in this show had between them," said Ingersoll, noting Jones has been part of the "Artist Lounge Live" series from its inception.
Ingersoll and Jones both now call Chicago home, but they share strong feelings for Northwest Indiana and its people. "I've made a lot of friends here and so has Chris," he said while recalling the PBS-TV specials recorded by Under The Streetlamp at the now razed Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville. Among the string of PBS-TV tapings was one especially unique special called "Harmonies For Healing," that featured interviews and performances by many Hoosier talents from the tri-county area.
"It's a real shame they tore that place down," lamented Ingersoll. "The Star Plaza is gone, and it's sad, but we have been fortunate to find a new home in Northwest Indiana just down the road a ways at Munster's Theatre At The Center."
The 410-seat circular theater where live musical accompaniment comes with most every show, has indeed become home to Ingersoll and his ever expanding cast of tribute stars, as TATC is now averaging four to five Artist Lounge Live shows a year. Visit artistloungelive.com.