BTS says new album 'BE' is a 'letter of hope'

RM said the band had opened up the album-making process for the first time by sharing their thoughts and work on social media. “We wanted fans to feel that we made this album together" during the pandemic, he said.

Suga was absent from the news conference due to a shoulder injury.

The band also spoke about their upcoming military service. There has been a heated debate over whether they should be exempted from South Korea's two-year compulsory military service for most able-bodied males, given the singers’ contribution to the country. “We’re ready to oblige whenever the country calls upon us,” Jin said.

Asked about upcoming Grammy nominations on Nov. 24, J-Hope said: “I dare to hope that we can be nominated and receive an award in a group-related category." He added that he would “cry” if the band receives a prize.

Despite the band’s commercial success, RM reflected on the band's and K-pop’s identity.

He wondered whether topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Dynamite” meant that “K-pop has safely landed within the realm of the mainstream American pop industry.”