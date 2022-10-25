Buddy Guy to play Four Winds New Buffalo

Buddy Guy will make a stop on his farewell tour at Four Winds New Buffalo next year.

The multi-Grammy Award-winning blues icon will play at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Silver Creek Event Center at 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo.

Guy will embark on his 2023 Damn Right Farewell Tour in support of his album "The Blues Don't Lie."

"Guy’s Damn Right Farewell tour will see The Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award winner performing hits from throughout his career, in addition to his new #1 album," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi said in a press release. "Amid his core classics, you’ll hear new fan favorites from the project, including 'Gunsmoke Blues' ft. Jason Isbell, the forever timely and spellbinding “We Go Back” with Mavis Staples and a harmonious collaboration with James Taylor on 'Follow the Money.'"

It's a follow-up to his album "The Blues Is Alive and Well." It came out in 2018 and charted No. 1 on the Billboard Blues charts.

"The recipient of the 2015 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Buddy Guy’s incredible career spans over 50 years with just as many albums released. Career highlights include 8 Grammy Awards, 38 Blues Music Awards, the most any artist has had, a Kennedy Center Honors, NARM Chairman’s Award for Sustained Creative Achievement, Billboard Music Awards' Century Award for distinguished artistic development, Presidential National Medal of Arts and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to name a few," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi said in a press release. "At 86 years young, Guy proves that it gets greater later as he continues to record and tour around the world with performances at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater and more."

Tickets range from $60 to $80.