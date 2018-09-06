This weekend marks the anniversary of the birth of one of rock 'n' roll music's true architects. Music legend Buddy Holly was born Sept. 7, 1936, meaning that he would be turning 82-years-old. Holly died at the age of 22 in the 1959 plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.
Along with artists Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson, Holly perished when the ill-fated, single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza plane they were flying in fell out of the sky and onto a cold and snowy cornfield. Their respective careers were cut drastically short just as each of the three were each hitting their creative and commercial peaks. Pilot Roger Peterson also lost his life in the crash.
Holly has been gone a long, long time now, but his music has never stopped resonating around the world, influencing many generations of rockers who have followed down the path he blazed. He was the first artist of the early rock era to write his own songs, do his own arrangements, and produce or co-produce his own records.
The legacy of Buddy Holly’s is nothing short of amazing, how in just 18 short months, his new and unique style of music helped define rock 'n' roll and influenced artists as diverse as Bob Dylan, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton and Elton John. "Rolling Stone" magazine has ranked Holly as #13 on its list of “The 100 Greatest Artists of the Rock Era.”
For instance, the famous Beatles moniker was a tribute to Holly's band, The Crickets, while fellow British Invasion group The Hollies adopted the plural version of Holly's name in tribute to the bespectacled lad from Lubbock, Texas who gave the world numerous classic hits, including "Peggy Sue," "It's So Easy," "Maybe Baby," Not Fade Away," and "Rave On."
The latter song title was borrowed by Northwest Indiana music-maker Kenny James for the band that backs him on stage for his acclaimed musical tribute to Buddy Holly. James & Rave On! perform twice this weekend in the Times readership area.
The first show is at The Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart at 7:30 p.m. with an opening set by Midwest doo-wop legends, The Spaniels Forever. On Saturday, James gives an 8 p.m. Eastern time performance at The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan.
James grew up in the Hessville neighborhood and graduated from Morton High School, but in recent years resides in the entertainment city of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. "This is where it began for me and the band," said James. "I think I always knew music would be my life. My father was my biggest inspiration. I learned to play guitar and to sing from him; my dad introduced me to the great 1950s and 1960s artists like Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Elvis and Buddy Holly."
James played lead guitar during the early 1990s in an Elvis tribute show with Hammond resident Travis James (no relation) for a long while at local haunts like The Pioneer Tap, Club Dimensions and Spirro's. He would often do a few Buddy Holly tunes among the short oldies set the band would do to warm up the crowd for "Elvis."
One day, a guy told James -- 'You look enough like Buddy and you sure sound like him, so try putting on some black-rimmed glasses and do a Buddy Holly tribute show!' -- so he did. Just like putting on a pair of glasses changes "Superman" into "Clark Kent," putting on glasses turned James into "Buddy Holly."
With black-rimmed glasses, a trusty guitar and a fresh tube of hair gel, James spent four years in Las Vegas and three in Oregon for three years, before taking a "weekend gig" at The Memories Theatre in Pigeon Forge. "I was booked at the theater there for a weekend and it turned into 12 years. I'm still here," he laughed. "I've been gone from Hammond a long time now, but Northwest Indiana will always be 'home' for me."
James performed his acclaimed tribute to Buddy Holly's music last year for the first time at The Memorial Opera House and The Acorn Theater and the hometown audiences responded well to his invitation to "rave on." The response was so strong, that this Region success story will return home this weekend to again kick up some dust.
"This will be my first time playing the Hobart Art Theater and it's always fun to play at a new venue. The Acorn Theater show we did last year was a lot of fun, so we're all looking forward to getting back there again," he said.
FYI: KENNY JAMES & RAVE ON! with THE SPANIELS FOREVER will play at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at The Hobart Art Theater, 230 Main St., Hobart. Tickets are $20 Advance / $25 at Door / $16 Groups Discount (10+). Call 219-942-1670 or 219-945-9511 or visit facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
Also, KENNY JAMES & RAVE ON! will play at 8 p.m. Eastern Sept. 8 at The Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Drive., Three Oaks, Michigan. Tickets are $25 at Door General Admission / $20 Children (16 & younger). Call 269-756-3879 or visit acorntheater.com.