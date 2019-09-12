As Maria Callas walked onto the Lyric stage last weekend, audience members cheered and shouted "Brava!"
Of course, this wasn't a concert by the iconic opera star but a Hologram Tour featuring the music and likeness of the late acclaimed singer.
One can rightfully say she was brought to life during "Callas in Concert: The Hologram Tour" at Chicago's Lyric Opera House.
It was only fitting this show was presented at the Lyric since Callas, who died 42 years ago, gave her final Chicago Lyric Opera House performance 64 years ago.
The cutting-edge performance was both exciting and elegant. The concert, presented by Base Hologram, featured the hologram performing to re-mastered versions of Callas' material. The orchestra for this show was conducted by Eimear Noone.
The three-dimensional hologram of Callas, known as "La Davina," was actually executed quite well. She actually looked real at times although if you stared at the back curtain you could see a bit of the shadows of the hologram moving about a bit. But, overall the image was quite a success.
Base Hologram has also done holograms of artists such as Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison and is preparing a Whitney Houston version.
Callas, who debuted in "Norma" by Bellini in 1954, opened the Lyric Opera's first season.
"Callas in Concert" is directed by Stephen Wadsworth, who also directed "Master Class," a play about Callas by Terrence McNally. Songs sung by Callas in this hologram show included Romeo et Juliette Act. 1: "Je Veux Vivre"; "Carmen-Prelude"; various selections from "MacBeth"; "Costa Diva" from "Norma"; Tosca Act 2: "Vissi d' arte."
