Cancellation of gigs doesn't stop our Region artists

With the coming of the virus has come a virtual cancellation over the last week or so of all the club gigs, concerts and public events which have always been the primary focus of this weekly Local Scene column.
The latest of those postponed is the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana's annual fundraiser Pet Rock, originally scheduled for this Saturday at County Line Orchard in Hobart with performances by Greg Ashby and Mr. Funnyman. Likewise, County Line Orchard has postponed their early April "MegaBeatles In The Barn" annual event for another date to be announced. The Theatre At The Center in Munster, the Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso, the Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan, are among many other venues to suspend all concerts and events.
The free all ages Sunday music series this columnist presents and publically broadcasts from the listening room at The Record Bin in downtown Hobart is among the latest public fan gatherings to be put on hiatus, beginning with this Sunday'scheduled live performance by Chicago blues artist Liz Mandeville & The Blue Points. All other forthcoming scheduled performances are postponed until new dates can be determined. See end of column for possible Bin-related performances.
This list of events has grown in leaps and bounds, with more and more of them dropping off calendars on a daily basis, including a long list of major artists now announcing the cancellation of their entire spring and summer concert tours across the globe.
Although everyone is being affected in a major way by these changes, one of the hardest hit in a financial sense are the full time musicians, including those who make their living by playing music here in the Region.
Music is the medicine of the spirit and it helps people get through tough times, so while the music community here and in areas across the world are rightfully concerned, many have recognized their role in all of this madness and adopted the old hippie adage — "Keep on keeping on!" Among the ways many artists are coping with this global pandemic and helping their fans on an emotional level during this increasingly tough time, is by continuing to entertain them and continuing to offer an escape, if even momentarily through their music.
Last week, Eric Lambert was the first regional artist that came to my attention to do so, by scheduling a time for friends and fans to watch a live stream living room concert of his music. Many others have followed suit and taken to performing live online. String musician Mike Horgash of the local Celtic band New Element gave performances of Irish tunes via Facebook on St. Pat's Day, doing his part to keep the cultural aspect of the holiday alive by giving viewers some toe-tapping tunes as they privately enjoyed a pint.
Others are now falling in as well. Just moments before sitting down to writing this week's column, NWI singer, songwriter and producer Nick Kazonis announced what he is calling his "Evening Quarantine Session," where he offers up some of the songs that can be downloaded via his website (nicholaskazonismusic.com).
Kudos to promoter Ron Onesti of Onesti Entertainment who runs the Arcada Theatre in St Charles, Illinois, among other venues. Although Arcada has closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, Onesti is bringing music to fans each night from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Central via a live stream of local band favorites direct from the Arcada Theatre stage that he is calling the "Music Strong" series.
"This free live stream is a token of our appreciation from us at Onesti Entertainment and the bands themselves," said Onesti as a "thank you to fans" for the past and future support of his theater shows. "It’s our turn to give back to the community that supports us," he said. Tonight's stream will feature the arena rock cover band, 7th Heaven. Upcoming streams are: Rosie & The Rivets (3/20), Infinity (3/21), Antonio Duca does Sinatra (3/22), EZFM Yacht (3/23) and Heartbreaker (3/24). Link to the live stream page at arcadalive.com/live-at-the-arcada.
More and more of one's favorite artists can now be found performing online instead of in the local clubs, pubs and coffeehouses. Follow these more tech-savvy efforts by visiting artists on their websites, Facebook pages and other social media outlets. This writer also suggests keeping in the loop on all local music things by joining and liking Rock 'N Rollers, a private FB page created by and for Region music fans.
While many artists continue to come through for fans of music and offer a respite from all of the fear and stress caused by this pandemic via their music, it is important to remember that these talented folks stepping up for us, are now without a source of income to pay their rent and put food on the table. That said, fans in a position to do so, can and should help support their inspired efforts to keep music alive and available through donations to these artists' via their respective Paypal accounts, or by purchasing their recorded music via online music sites, whether it be physical formats or downloads.
In closing, I invite area acoustic artists -- solo, duos, trios -- needing a location to do live private streaming performances to contact me directly (beatboss@aol.com) about utilizing the intimate confines of "Live From The Record Bin" listening room in Hobart and its in-house sound system for closed set streaming. As a part of the NWI music scene for four decades, this music fan wants to do my part in the effort to keep our original music scene and our local original artists moving forward.
REGION LOSES ANOTHER GREAT PLAYER
Regional jazz man and instructor Carl Coan, 58, passed away at his home in Michigan City on March 12 of natural causes. Carl was a brilliant musician and incredible saxophonist who taught for the Moraine Valley music program and was a regular member of the college’s community jazz ensemble for well over a decade. A veteran of the Chicagoland music scene for four decades, this gifted musician and beloved human being will be greatly missed by all who knew him and made music with him.
The Coan family invites all family and friends to a celebration of Carl’s life, and to perform at a musical jam fest on Sunday, Aug. 16 at Red Mill County Park in LaPorte. Please visit Carl Coan’s Facebook page or contact Mark Coan for more info at markcoan2020@gmail.com.
• This Friday's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," aired from 1-3 p.m. on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio will be a brand new episode of "Best of Live From The Record Bin," featuring live performance segments recorded over the last few months in front of live audiences of area music fans at the Hobart listening room. As with past episodes, Friday's broadcast will feature a variety of top Chicagoland music makers.
Opinions are solely those of the artist. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.