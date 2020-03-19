Cancellation of gigs doesn't stop our Region artists

Kudos to promoter Ron Onesti of Onesti Entertainment who runs the Arcada Theatre in St Charles, Illinois, among other venues. Although Arcada has closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, Onesti is bringing music to fans each night from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Central via a live stream of local band favorites direct from the Arcada Theatre stage that he is calling the "Music Strong" series.

"This free live stream is a token of our appreciation from us at Onesti Entertainment and the bands themselves," said Onesti as a "thank you to fans" for the past and future support of his theater shows. "It’s our turn to give back to the community that supports us," he said. Tonight's stream will feature the arena rock cover band, 7th Heaven. Upcoming streams are: Rosie & The Rivets (3/20), Infinity (3/21), Antonio Duca does Sinatra (3/22), EZFM Yacht (3/23) and Heartbreaker (3/24). Link to the live stream page at arcadalive.com/live-at-the-arcada.

More and more of one's favorite artists can now be found performing online instead of in the local clubs, pubs and coffeehouses. Follow these more tech-savvy efforts by visiting artists on their websites, Facebook pages and other social media outlets. This writer also suggests keeping in the loop on all local music things by joining and liking Rock 'N Rollers, a private FB page created by and for Region music fans.