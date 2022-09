Captivating Clapton offers dynamic show at United Center

When it comes to extraordinary guitar talent, Eric Clapton reigns at the top of the list.

Clapton showcased his prowess on the strings in a nearly 2 1/2-hour concert Sept. 12 at Chicago's United Center. That was one of two shows delivered by the guitar great in Chicago. Clapton's two concerts at The United Center were part of his limited 2022 tour which runs only from September into the beginning of October.

The English guitar superstar began his Windy City show with a touching "God Save The Queen," which was a tribute to Queen Elizabeth, who died Sept. 8.

Clapton's way with the guitar is still magical and the musician proved that although he's in his seventh decade of life, he's still a powerhouse of a guitarist.

His band was also a standout and starred musicians Paul Carrack, Sonny Emory, Doyle Bramhall II, Nathan East and Chris Stanton along with backup singers Katie Kissoon and Sharon White.

Early in the concert, Clapton delivered top notch versions of "Tearing Us Apart," Willie Dixon's "I'm Your Hoochie Coochie Man" and "River of Tears."

Clapton offered a scorching and extended version of The Wailers' "I Shot The Sheriff," which he had a hit with in 1974.

Midway through the show the legendary guitarist went acoustic as he performed several songs seated in the middle of the stage. Starring in that acoustic segment were "Ramblin' On My Mind," "After Midnight," "Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out," "Layla" and the poignant "Tears In Heaven."

After his acoustic offerings, Clapton offered up electric versions of various tunes, including "Badge" by Cream, "Cross Road Blues" and "Cocaine."

The evening's encore was a revved up rendition of "High Time We Went."

Opening for Clapton was blues-rock guitarist Jimmie Vaughan, who offered up a hot set of memorable tunes.

For more information on Clapton's latest tour, visit ericclapton.com. Upcoming shows for Clapton include Sept. 18 and 19 at Madison Square Garden in New York.