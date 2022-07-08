Caroline Jones is back performing with Zac Brown Band

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Caroline Jones began her work with Zac Brown Band when she opened for the country band in 2017. She then was asked to be a special guest performer with the group soon after.

Last year she rejoined Zac Brown Band as a special guest member and will be performing with the group on July 9 at Chicago's Wrigley Field. Zac Brown Band is bringing its Out in The Middle Tour to Wrigley Field.

After the Wrigley gig, Jones will kick off her own That Girl in The Band Tour at Carol's Pub, 4659 N. Clark St., in Chicago. Doors open at 11 p.m.

Jones released her most recent album "Antipodes" last year. For more information on Zac Brown Band's show, visit mlb.com. For more information on Jones, visit carolinejones.com.