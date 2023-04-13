Last month in this column, it was reported that Chicago-based Alligator Records had just released "Oscar's Motel" by The Cash Box Kings, and how as a blues music fan, I was excited about this latest collection of tunes from the upbeat quintet anchored by Joe Nosek and Oscar Wilson.

Well, the group is now out on the road supporting the album and will make a stop this Saturday at Memorial Opera House (104 Indiana Ave.) in Valparaiso via Northwest Indiana's Brightside Music, in a double bill with Alligator label mates, Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials. Tickets range: $40 to $80. More: memorialoperahouse.com.

The Cash Box Kings have blues roots in the music of Chicago Blues masters like Howlin' Wolf, Muddy Waters and Little Walter, but with an upbeat energy that makes them one of the best of the new breed of bluesers on the scene. The group is rounded out by guitarist Billy Flynn, bassist John W. Lauler, drummer Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith and pianist Queen Lee Kenehira, and together make for an evening of high energy blues.

Lil’ Ed Williams came to playing the blues naturally. His uncle, Chicago slide guitar king and master songwriter J.B. Hutto, taught Williams how to not just play the blues, but to feel them. Nine albums and thousands of performances later, Lil’ Ed has emerged as a giant of the modern Chicago blues with the help of his Imperials bassist James “Pookie” Young, guitarist Mike Garrett and drummer Kelly Littleton, who have been playing together over 30 years. More on both groups at alligator.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• The "Jersey meets the world" sounds of The Boss will be heard Friday at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart as the songs of Springsteen & The E-Street are offered up by tribute act, Bruce In the USA starring Matt Ryan, formerly of the world-famous "Legends In Concert" revue in Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25. On Saturday, Mush Music presents the iconic punk rock group, Black Flag, for an 8 p.m. concert. This tour finds Black Flag playing its landmark album "My War" in its entirety during the first set, followed by a "best of..." second set. Tickets start at $35. More at brickartlive.com.

• Tonight's "Acoustic Thursday" series at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, features the return of popular duo of vocalist Heather Bricker and guitarist Marco Villarreal, performing pop and rock covers. More: chadcliffordmusic.com.

• Two Region favorites -- James Gedda and Stephan Jude -- pair up tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. The dance-driven sounds of Kenny Kinsey & Mojo Daddy perform on Friday, followed by the Americana/rock jam band, The Unstoppables on Saturday. Music starts both nights at 8:30 p.m. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• In another interesting pair-up tonight, gifted regional rockers -- Chris Grove (of Hessville Star) and Mark Mybeck (of Nomad Planets) -- perform from 9 to 11 p.m. at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. On Saturday, it's the Jason & Scott "Acoustic Dance Party" at 9 p.m. The pub hosts "Open Stage Nights" at 9 p.m. on Sundays and Tuesdays. Fridays are "Karaoke Night". Looking ahead to next Wednesday (4/19) finds The Boogie Monsters performing. More: 219- 865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• There is an 8 p.m. "Karaoke Night" inviting the release of one's inner rock star happening at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. The Carlos Ramos Band brings danceable rock to the stage on Friday, followed on Saturday by jam band, Chester Brown. The weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" remains on hiatus for another week, and returns on April 23. Next Wednesday's acoustic night welcomes NWI veteran folk-rocker Ronn Barany from 5:30-8:30 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary offers free concerts this weekend on its Hard Rock Cafe Stage with the retro party rock group P.S. Dump Your Boyfriend on Friday, and Chicago's veteran jam band, Mr. Blotto on Saturday. Music now starts at 8 p.m. on the Cafe Stage.

Over at the Council Oak Bar Stage across the casino, Blues guitarist/vocalist Ivy Ford tears it up with her band on Friday, followed on Saturday by The Mike Wheeler Band, who kick out a mix of rock and blues.

Grammy Award-winning, platinum-selling R&B star Maxwell will be giving a 7 p.m. performance at the Hard Rock Live concert hall on Saturday, April 15. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Danny Lemmon returns with another of his monthly "Songwriter Nights" at Smokey Jo's (425 Burville) in suburban Crete on April 19 with a line-up that includes mini-sets starting at 6 p.m. by songwriters -- Dominc D'Andrea, Janet Disteldorf, Ronald Jesson, Greag Walroth, Carl Anthony Leach and Ted Spaniak. Lemmon reminds local original songwriters to reach out to be scheduled at one of his upcoming original acoustic music showcase events. Contact Lemmon at dannylemmonmusic.com.

• Chicago's Alligator Records has announced it will soon be reissuing two classic titles from its unparalleled blues and roots rock catalog: the first is "Somebody Loan Me A Dime" from 2023 Blues Hall Of Famer Fenton Robinson. The second is Lonnie Mack's powerful "Strike Like Lightning. Both albums are expected in early June and have been re-mastered and pressed on 140g black vinyl and will be available for the first time on LP in 30 years.

• International blues-rock guitarist Davy Knowles guests from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday's Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Knowles will discuss his career as songs from his latest album are played. Joining in the radio conversation will be John Huber, owner of The Spot Recording Studio (23002 Wicker Ave.) in Schneider, where on April 22 Knowles and his band will be performing a live concert in the facility's intimate Studio B. Lakeshore listeners will have a few opportunities during the program to call in and win tickets to the limited-seating event. Stream the radio show live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.