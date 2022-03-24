Casino Scene: Legal betting contributes to the 'Madness' of NCAA tournament

It really wasn’t that long ago when the most talked about attractions of “March Madness” were watching the games and keeping track of your bracket.

Times have changed in the era of state-sanctioned gambling on sporting events. A veritable tsunami of sportsbook operator advertising continues to flood electronic media, making placing and winning a bet a new thrill component.

According to a survey commissioned by the American Gaming Association (AGA) among a nationwide sample of 2,210 adults, more than 17 percent of American adults plan to wager $3.1 billion on the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament.

This includes 36.5 million Americans who wager via the traditional bracket contest or similar pool, and 20.9 million Americans who place bets at a retail sports book, online, through a bookie, or casually among friends.

“Americans continue to make it clear; they want to wager with the protections of the legal, regulated market,” said Bill Miller, president and CEO of the AGA. “There’s no doubt this year will generate the highest legal handle in March Madness history.”

Since the 2021 tournament, 29 million more Americans can legally wager in their home state. Thirty states and Washington D.C., including Illinois and Indiana, currently offer live, legal sports betting.

Sports betting commercials during the televised games, however, are conspicuous by their absence because the NCAA ruled that they would not be allowed. It reflects the governing body’s long-standing opposition to gambling on college sporting events.

The NCAA’s position is in stark contrast to some professional sports leagues, such as the NFL, and even companies like ESPN which have jumped aboard the legal betting bandwagon and the revenue it brings in.

The popularity of betting on “March Madness” when compared to the NCAA college football playoffs, as well as professional sports playoffs in the National Football League, Major League Baseball, and the National Basketball Association, is quite significant.

According to Kevin Hennessy, director of publicity for the sportsbook operator FanDuel, “the first weekend of the college basketball tournament is the second biggest event on the sports betting calendar right behind the Super Bowl”.

“The volume of games and the excitement of potentially picking a ‘Cinderella’ team is the reason it’s one of the best weekends for sports fans. Whether you like a favorite like Purdue or your alma mater is Indiana, everyone finds a team in March to love and that’s the beauty of college basketball.”

No matter how you plan to enjoy the tournament, just remember to keep it fun.

BONUS ROUND-UP

BLUE CHIP: The complimentary entertainment at Rocks Lounge, adjacent to the casino floor, is headlined this weekend by April’s Reign on Friday (March 25) and Carlos Ramos Band on Saturday (March 26). The performances start at 9 p.m. The Sunday (March 27) matinee show spotlights Memphis Underground starting at 3 p.m.

FOUR WINDS: The $100,000 “Final Fortune” promotion will be held exclusively at the New Buffalo location on Friday (March 25) from 4 to 11 p.m. EDT. It starts with four guests each winning $1,000 in instant credit/free slot play at the 4 p.m. drawing. Hourly from 5 to 10 p.m., three guests will be randomly selected to play Final Fortune. Each guest will select four envelopes with random point values from the game board. The point values will be added together and multiplied by five to determine the cash winnings. A total that equals 100 points will net the winner $100,000. There will be a last chance drawing at 11 p.m. when two guests will each win $5,000 cash. W Club players club members can earn entries through the day of the promotion playing slots, table games, and live poker.

HARD ROCK: Just one week to go before Hard Rock Café Stage rolls out “Country Music Fridays” beginning April 1.

Joe Branchik, vice-president of marketing for the Gary property, acknowledged “there is a lot of love for country music in our area”, adding “we want to create a destination where people can count on seeing popular country artists on our stage week after week.”

All of the performances will start at 9 p.m. They are free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served seating basis.

The list of performers includes Tyler Reese Tritt (April 15), Josh Abbott Band (May 6), Hannah Ellis (May 20), Jo Dee Messina (June 17), and Brandy Clark (June 24). Matt Stell will be the inaugural performer on April 1.

HORSESHOE: The “Suitcase Man” will be at the Hammond property on Saturday (March 26) along with a $50,000 prize pool. Twenty suitcases containing a minimum of $1,000 all the way up to $10,000 in free casino play will be awarded at hourly drawings from 6 to 10 p.m.

Hats off to Team Members at “The Shoe”, who, during a month-long donation drive, collected more than 2,400 personal care and first-aid items for residents of Haven House NWI. “This donation is great,” said Lynn Langton, executive director of Haven House which provides a safe environment and the essentials for everyday living for women in the area who are homeless or victims of domestic violence. “We currently foster 19 people, and this will go a long way to help them.”

