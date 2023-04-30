Fans of Latin music will want to be in the audience when The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra presents its "Mariachi!" concert.

The show, conducted by maestro Kirk Muspratt, will be held at 7:30 p.m. May 4 and May 5 (Cinco de Mayo) at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church on the Merrillville/Crown Point border. Performing on the bill with the symphony will be Mariachi Acero de Las Vegas.

Mariachi Acero de Las Vegas was founded by Erik Ramirez, who hails from East Chicago. Ramirez is also the director of the group. He's a music educator and a professional mariachi in Las Vegas.

Among songs highlighted on the playlist will be "Tico Tico," "Malaguena," "Mexican Hat Dance," "Exitos de Vicente Fernandez," "El Jinete," "Son de la Negra" and more.

Music director Muspratt said he's been looking forward to this show for awhile and is happy to present it as part of the NISO 2022-2023 season.

According to Muspratt, “This is something I’ve wanted to program for years... A night of Latin music featuring Latin composers and a fabulous Mariachi group!”

Mariachi Acero de Las Vegas's Ramirez said "It's really a magical fusion - Mariachi & Symphony! Mariachi music is already beautiful, and now you're dressing it up elegantly with a symphony orchestra."

Tickets for the concert range from $40 -$75 each and students are $10. GROUP SALES ARE AVAILABLE AT A DISCOUNT. Call the Symphony office at (219) 836-0525 or visit the website at www.NISOrchestra.org to order tickets for Mariachi!

Sponsors for this concert are Purdue University Northwest, John W. Anderson Foundation, WANISS, John Cicco’s Menswear, The Neff Family, Sue & Andy Arnold, Precision Control Systems, In memory of Dr. Henry & Jeanette Giragos, The Times Media Co., and Crown Point Community Foundation.