Celebrating MJ: Tribute show to salute Michael Jackson's birthday

Fans of Michael Jackson will have the opportunity to celebrate the King of Pop with an upcoming special event at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

"Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson" will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at the casino's Hard Rock Cafe. It'll be an early birthday celebration for Jackson's fans. Jackson, who died in 2009, would have turned 64 this Aug. 29. Admission into the "Invincible" concert is free.

"This show has been in existence since 2010," said Darrin Ross, who is the creator, director and producer of "Invincible." Ross said the show was endorsed by late Jackson patriarch Joseph Jackson, who praised the concert and its tribute artists.

"We've added new things over the years," Ross said. The show stars Jeffrey Perez as Concert Michael. Performer Prince Michael Jackson also is featured in the show along with other dancers and a live band. Choreography for the revue is done by Lavelle Smith Jr., a choreographer and dancer who worked with Jackson.

Ross said he had long been a Michael Jackson fan and after Jackson died he wanted to do something to honor the entertainer.

"I'm the ultimate Michael Jackson fan. I saw the Victory Tour in the '80s," Ross said.

Ross added he's happy to be bringing the concert to Gary, Jackson's hometown. It's the first time the revue will be performed in Indiana, the producer said. "'We're going to rock the night away." Ross said. Along with being a longtime producer of Hip-Hop shows and artists, it was his love of Jackson's music which inspired him to create this show.

The producer said Jeffery Perez is a phenomenal artist who sounds very much like Jackson and that artist Prince Michael Jackson is "an amazing dancer."

"The show is a combination of tribute concert and recreating (Michael's) videos on stage," Ross said. "Jeffrey brings the spirit and essence of Michael to the stage."

The producer said he encourages Jackson fans to come out and "show support" for the tribute artists during the free show. Ross said he always admired Jackson's music, including the Jackson 5 material as well as Michael's solo work.

Entertainer Perez added he's also been an admirer of Jackson all his life.

"I've been imitating Michael Jackson since I was a little kid," Perez said. Perez has been involved with the "Invincible" show since 2011. "My favorite part is the connection with the audience," he said. "There's something special about it."

It was Perez' mother who introduced him to the magical entertainer.

"My mom was a big fan of Michael," Perez said.

Perez said loyal fans of Jackson as well as people who simply enjoy tribute shows will often travel to see the revue in different locations.

The show, which is nearly two hours long, covers a wide variety of Jackson material, from the Jackson 5 hits to Michael's iconic numbers.

Ross stressed he wants to continue to spread the "positive spirit' of Michael with the "Invincible" production.