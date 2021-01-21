Celestin throws back to '68 on new single

In the early days of the 2020 pandemic, the entertainer told The Local Scene that he was re-booting his own Robby Celestin Band project to allow him to cover songs not necessarily fitting the format of Final Say. Such a re-boot of his self-named group would serve as the perfect vehicle for also bringing his original music to the public.

As someone who has been following Celestin's career for the last few decades, this columnist is happy to see the guy behind such excellent original albums as Timepeace's "Rhythmic Pictures" (2001), and his own solo releases "Every Little Thing" (1997), and "Voice Prints" (2007), finally turning his focus back to writing music of his own.

"I've been writing songs for a long time and lately I have been writing more than ever," Celestin said in Spring of 2020. "I’m working hard on songs and eventually hope to release a new album." "This I Will" is a strong start and hopefully is just the beginning of a rebirth of the promising solo recording career that seemingly stalled after "Voice Prints." "I really want to thank you folks for the love given to the new tune," Celestin wrote on his Facebook page earlier this week. "(It) really warms my heart." (facebook.com/robbycelestinband).