Celestin throws back to '68 on new single

Long regarded as one of Chicagoland's great song interpreters, East Chicago native Robby Celestin is capable of taking a well known song by other artists and making it his own. But his talents as a songwriter shine equally as bright when he finds time to create.
Like many other musicians who have found themselves with plenty of free time during the COVID-19 pandemic, Celestin has been focusing on writing songs. He released a new single last week that is already starting to gain some traction on various streaming music services such as Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and others.
"This I Will" is the title of the groovy little tune written by Celestin, former Cherry Poppin' Daddies member Josh Hettwer and jazz composer/pianist Jo Ann Daugherty. The tune clocks in at 3:35 and could fit comfortably on any "Dusties" radio playlist alongside soulful sides by R&B greats like Marvin Gaye, David Ruffin, Teddy Pendergrass and Smokey Robinson. The retro soul sound was intended from the outset, according to Celestin. "I decided I wanted to go 'old school' on this song. I feel like it’s been 30 years in the making because it’s a direct result of my love for old '60s soul." Listen to "This I Will" at https://youtu.be/Y2plHGGpEhA.
Having built his reputation as the smooth and soulful voice of such popular Regional groups of the past as Five O'Clock Shadow and Time Peace, Celestin has in recent years been the lead male vocalist in the Chicago-based corporate covers band Final Say.
In the early days of the 2020 pandemic, the entertainer told The Local Scene that he was re-booting his own Robby Celestin Band project to allow him to cover songs not necessarily fitting the format of Final Say. Such a re-boot of his self-named group would serve as the perfect vehicle for also bringing his original music to the public.
As someone who has been following Celestin's career for the last few decades, this columnist is happy to see the guy behind such excellent original albums as Timepeace's "Rhythmic Pictures" (2001), and his own solo releases "Every Little Thing" (1997), and "Voice Prints" (2007), finally turning his focus back to writing music of his own.
"I've been writing songs for a long time and lately I have been writing more than ever," Celestin said in Spring of 2020. "I’m working hard on songs and eventually hope to release a new album." "This I Will" is a strong start and hopefully is just the beginning of a rebirth of the promising solo recording career that seemingly stalled after "Voice Prints." "I really want to thank you folks for the love given to the new tune," Celestin wrote on his Facebook page earlier this week. "(It) really warms my heart." (facebook.com/robbycelestinband).
Fans can only hope that his hectic schedule of live performing returns in full force, Celestin will continue to set aside time to continue focusing on his songwriting skills. This gifted Hoosier has everything it takes to be a major chart contender, whether writing for other artists or recording the songs himself. If there are any doubts, give a listen to "This I Will" and some of the other amazing tunes found on his page: robbycelestin.com
MUSIC NOTES
• The Jan. 28 multi-act "Nu-Metal Revival" performance at Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in Hobart by the national bands Saliva, Powerman 5000, Adema and Flaw has been canceled. The venue remains dark this weekend, but features a country music double-bill on Jan. 28 with Rye Davis and The Joe Stamm Band (7 p.m.). Tickets: $8. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre or brickartlive.com.
• Win free tickets to the Hobart Art Theatre's "Bonfire: A Tribute To AC/DC" on Feb. 20, by tuning in on Sundays to the WIMS-AM 1420 & 95.1FM radio program "Needle Drop" (Sundays 6-9 p.m.). The first to call in when the designated "AC/DC Song of the Week" starts to play wins. More info at: facebook.com/wimsneedledrop.
• Americana singer/songwriter Ronn Barany will strum and sing a mix of original songs and covers on Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 U.S. 20) in Porter. On Saturday Northwest Indiana bluesman and band leader Kenny Kinsey will celebrate his birthday by sharing the Leroy's stage with musical friends. Live music currently runs from 7-10 p.m. both nights. More: 219-926-6211 and leroyshotstuff.com.
• The Muddsharks will strip down this weekend to become the Acousti-Sharks for a pair of Region shows. On Friday at Ciao Bella Ristorante (1514 U.S. 41) in Schererville and then on Saturday at Finnegan's Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. More: facebook.com/themuddsharksband.
• Tonight from 7-10:30 p.m., is the weekly all ages Open Mic Night hosted by Nick Kazonis & Friends at Region Ale Tap House & Eatery (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville. All tips generated at the "open mic" benefit The Giving BackPak Foundation, which provides school supplies to local kids. On Saturday from 8-11 p.m., Region Ale welcomes back Neil Plays Acoustic (facebook.com/NeilPlaysAcoustic), a one man show providing a tasty soundtrack for diners. More: 219-322-2337 or regionaletaphouse.com.
• Tonight anyone can be a rock star during the weekly Thursday Open Mic Night at Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in Valparaiso. Live blues with the Jack Whittle Trio is featured there on Friday, and on Saturday acoustic originals and covers are the featured fare as Greg Ashby and Chris Grove team up to perform. Music runs 7-10 p.m. each night. More: 219-309-1660 or elementswinebar.com.
• Those who just cannot get enough of Jack Whittle's slide guitar blues can catch the Whittle Trio again on Saturday at The White Rhino Bar & Grill (101 Joliet St.) in Dyer from 8 to 11:30 p.m. Rounding out the trio is Marc Adrian on bass, and Benny Piazza on drums. More: 219-864-9200 or facebook.com/WhiteRhinoBarandGrill.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic