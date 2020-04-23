Center of 'Beastie Boys Story' is music. So is friendship.

Jonze, who has directed several Beastie Boys music videos and won an Oscar for writing the 2013 film “Her,” said he enjoyed going through hours of archival footage of the band in the ’80s and ’90s. He said though the Beastie Boys came together through music, the center of their story is true friendship.

“What made me want to make it is all the things I love about the band — the music for sure, but also their relationship and their loyalty to each other. Their trueness to themselves and themselves as a group. I’m really glad to put that out into the world right now,” he said.

“It’s really rare,” Jonze added. “I’ve worked with many, many bands and yeah, to have a band that’s friends for 35 years or more is really rare.”

Beastie Boys last released an album in 2011 with “Hot Sauce Committee Part Two.” But the members said they have a ton of unreleased music, and they’re in the process of deciding what to do with it.

“That’s something that Adam and I talk about, going back and working on (that music),” Diamond said. “There’s tons of stuff that we did together. There’s a lot of stuff that gets edited out. There are quite a few unfinished ideas, tracks, cuts there that at some point Adam and I, I don’t know, might be fun to delve in and look at that stuff a little bit.”