Chainsaws and rockin' guitars: Jackyl revs up for NWI performance

"We just played in Daytona Beach and me and guys hadn't seen each other in like six or seven months, so it was great gettin' back on stage together and gettin' up in front of people again. People everywhere have been cooped up and want to get out and go to concerts again. We've been itching to get out and play shows again," Dupree said.

The original date for Jackyl to play at the Art was Feb. 21, but COVID restrictions were still in place, so that and other shows planned by the band were postponed. Now things are loosening up a bit in various markets, so the hard rockin' quartet has tossed its bags on the bus and hit the road.

A lot has happened since the self-titled debut album hit the streets in 1992, giving them four Top 40 hits ("The Lumberjack," "I Stand Alone," "Down on Me," and "Dirty Little Mind") and making Jackyl one of the most talked about bands of the year as fans and media alike hailed them as the Southern Rock equivalent of AC/DC. Six more studio albums, four live albums, and two hits compilation albums have followed, giving the group plenty of material to keep their energized live tours fresh for them and their fist-pumping fans.