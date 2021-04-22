Chainsaws and rockin' guitars: Jackyl revs up for NWI performance

It is the 30th anniversary of the Georgia band Jackyl's formation and 29 years since its front man and vocalist Jesse James Dupree first introduced a gas engine chainsaw as the unlikely lead instrument in a rock 'n' roll band's live performance.
"There hasn't been a Jackyl show without one in all these years," said Dupree of his sacrificing a wooden bar stool to the whirrring, relentless teeth of a chainsaw. "The audience expects it and they get it." Once the stool has paid the ultimate price, pieces are usually handed out to fans in the front rows, becoming collectible and prized pieces of memorabilia.
The chainsaw tradition began with Jackyl's debut album and the surprise hit single, "The Lumberjack," which given the song's title enticed Dupree to give the tune a little added authenticity by firing up an actual chainsaw in the recording studio. "The Lumberjack" was such a huge hit on radio, it had to be performed in the band's live shows.
Early on fans thought the singer would rev up a toothless power tool on stage as he did his trademark "chainsaw solo," but once sawdust began flying, the audience roared with delight and approval, assuring the routine would become a benchmark of every Jackyl concert.
Another hapless bar stool will bite the dust again this Friday, when Jackyl hits the stage at Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart for a concert presented by Northwest Indiana's Mush Music, LLC. The show has been moving a lot of tickets and is expected to be a sell-out.
"We just played in Daytona Beach and me and guys hadn't seen each other in like six or seven months, so it was great gettin' back on stage together and gettin' up in front of people again. People everywhere have been cooped up and want to get out and go to concerts again. We've been itching to get out and play shows again," Dupree said.
The original date for Jackyl to play at the Art was Feb. 21, but COVID restrictions were still in place, so that and other shows planned by the band were postponed. Now things are loosening up a bit in various markets, so the hard rockin' quartet has tossed its bags on the bus and hit the road.
A lot has happened since the self-titled debut album hit the streets in 1992, giving them four Top 40 hits ("The Lumberjack," "I Stand Alone," "Down on Me," and "Dirty Little Mind") and making Jackyl one of the most talked about bands of the year as fans and media alike hailed them as the Southern Rock equivalent of AC/DC. Six more studio albums, four live albums, and two hits compilation albums have followed, giving the group plenty of material to keep their energized live tours fresh for them and their fist-pumping fans.
Other forks in the road of his journey has found Dupree recording a solo album, forming a side band project called Dupree & Dixie Inc., and producing/starring in the hit reality television series "Full Throttle Saloon" (2009-2015). In the midst of it all, Dupree launched his own line of alcoholic beverages in 2010 under the name Jesse James Spirits which has become quite popular and successful.
"Yeah, I'm the kind of guy that likes to stay busy," said Dupree of his many ventures and accomplishments. Another such venture now includes heading up his own company Mighty Loud Entertainment, encompassing artist management, promotion and running its own independent record label. In addition to overseeing Jackyl's business, Mighty Loud's client roster includes The Nigel Dupree Band (Jesse's son), Wayland, and Keifer Sutherland's Ironworks record label.
Region rockers may recall that Jackyl was a frequent visitor to the old Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville. Dupree has great memories of that venue and its staff. "We had a lot of great shows there. It was one of those rooms that a band looked forward to playing, because it had great acoustics and sound, and Jackyl has always had a strong connection to that part of the country. We love the Midwest and Star Plaza was like our home there," he said, recalling Jackyl's many headline shows, and a triple-bill with Skid Row and Dokken in 2004.
Three of the four Jackyl co-founders will be on stage in Hobart. Dupree is there with rockin' brothers Jeff and Chris Worley, on guitar and drums respectively. Keeping the groove these days is Alabama-born bassist Roman Glick. When asked what's kept the core members together for three decades, Dupree laughed -- "It's cause nobody else will have us!"
Jackyl's last studio album -- "Rowyco" -- was self-released in 2016 on Dupree's own independent label, Mighty Loud Records, and according to Dupree, writing new music has kept him busy during the pandemic shut down, suggesting a new Jackyl album should be forthcoming sooner than later.
Paul Panicali of Mush Music, LLC said he is happy to see this weekend's Jackyl show generating such strong response and ticket sales from NWI hard rock fans, because he has a series of shows coming to Hobart Art that should appeal to the same general audience. Among those upcoming Panicali-produced Hobart Art Theatre shows are Faster Pussycat on July 1, L.A. Guns on July 10, and Buckcherry on Aug. 17. Tickets for all three are now on sale at brickartlive.com.
"Let everyone know we're coming," Dupree said, with a warning that months of pent up rock 'n' roll energy will be unleashed on Northwest Indiana fans. "We're out here swinging hard and taking a big bite out of life and it feels good!" Keep up with the band at jackyl.com.