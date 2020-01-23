Charlie Wilson turns up the energy at The Venue

There's always a party atmosphere at Charlie Wilson's concerts.

The singer, known as the former front man of The Gap Band, recently brought his high energy, dance-heavy show to The Venue at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino.

Wilson performed two nights to packed houses. During his Friday night show, fans were up and dancing in the aisles and at their seats for the duration of the concert.

The entertainer's show featured a full band as well as enthusiastic dancers who performed flashy choreographed routines.

Early on in the show, Wilson launched into "Party Train" and delivered one of The Gap Band's biggest dance hits "Early in the Morning."

His concert also featured engaging versions of "Outstanding," "Charlie, Last Name Wilson," "I Wanna Be Your Man" and "I'm Blessed." He also sang a snippet of the '50s classic "You Send Me."

Also on the performance roster was Wilson's latest tune, "Forever Valentine,"which he said was produced by Bruno Mars.

Wilson regularly spoke to the audience throughout the show. He talked about how he's experienced highs and lows throughout his career and commented he's thankful he's been sober for the last 25 years.