Cher doesn't believe in giving a mundane performance. The singer, who has been lighting up the stage since the 1960s, remains an entertainer who can still dazzle the masses.
These days, the 72-year-old musical icon is bringing her "Cher: Here We Go Again Tour" to fans around the globe. She recently stopped at Chicago's United Center for a nearly two-hour show featuring some of her biggest hits and a mix of covers.
Cher opened the show with "Woman's World" as she descended onto the stage donned in a long, curly red wig and wore a Romanesque-style costume. Dancers gathered around her as they performed the energetic, grand-style number. It was the perfect way to start this fanciful Cher show which was high on theatrical musical numbers, colorful costumes, engaging video clips, performances by aerialists and personality plus.
Early in the show, Cher delivered the hit "Strong Enough," and performed other welcome numbers including "All or Nothing."
There were nearly a dozen costume changes throughout the evening. Cher's mesmerizing fashion show starred everything from a bright Middle-Eastern-inspired outfit and cool, colorful, glittery bell bottoms with a vest to a black tuxedo-inspired getup and the black "barely there" costume made famous in her "If I Could Turn Back Time" video.
The singer, who came to fame with former husband, the late Sonny Bono, in the 1960s, kidded about her age and the ups and downs of her life and career in concert. She regularly addressed the audience and showcased her humorous side often.
Cher's show included a tribute to the late Sonny as she sang "The Beat Goes On" and also sang along with Sonny on accompanying video to "I Got You Babe." Cher told fans she had long stayed away from doing "I Got You Babe" in concert but figured this was her last farewell tour and she wanted to do it because "he loved this song."
The singer recently appeared in the Mamma Mia film sequel "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" and she paid tribute to the movie by digging into the ABBA catalog and pulling out some favorites.
Cher performed strong covers of ABBA songs "Waterloo," SOS and "Fernando." Also included in the show was a video segment showing key scenes from various Cher movies which had audience members cheering and clapping.
Among other musical highlights were performances of "After All," "Walking in Memphis," "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss); "I Found Someone" and encore songs "If I Could Turn Back Time" and "Believe."
Opening act for Cher was Nile Rodgers and CHIC who performed some of the greatest hits of the '70s dance era including "Le Freak," "Good Times," "We Are Family," "He's the Greatest Dancer," "Let's Dance," and more.
Cher's concert tour continues with stops in Detroit on Feb. 12, Indianapolis on Feb. 14, March dates in Las Vegas and more. Visit cher.com or livenation.com for more information.