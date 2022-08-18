Chi-Town songwriter Marx to tour behind new album

Chicago native Richard Marx -- a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, producer and best-selling author -- last week released his latest single, “One Day Longer,” co-written by Keith Urban. It is the first of five country songs from Marx's forthcoming album and Shelter Records debut, "Songwriter," due out Sept. 30.

Although best known for his pop power ballads, Marx is no stranger to country music. He has also co-written Keith Urban's hit songs "Long Hot Summer," "Everybody" and "Better Life," as well as "Crazy" and "What About Me" by Kenny Rogers.

"One Day Longer" is one of 20 songs on "Songwriter," ranging from country and pop to rock and ballads. While some songs on the album were composed by Marx alone, collaborations make up the majority of the music, including co-writes that pair Marx up with names like Burt Bacharach, Darius Rucker, David Hodges (ex-Evanescence), and Chris Daughtry, to name but a few. The album's previously released first single was the pop song, “Same Heartbreak Different Day," co-written with his son Lucas Marx.

Marx will begin a tour of Europe next week to support the new album, followed by a U.S. tour that brings him back home for a trio of nearby live performances: Oct. 20 at The Arcada Theater in St Charles, Oct. 21 show at The Des Plaines Theater in Des Plaines, and on the Hoosier side of the state line Oct. 22 at Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana. Full tour schedule and more: richardmarx.com.

Last summer, Marx released his memoir "Stories To Tell" (Simon & Schuster) recounting the singer/songwriter’s life and career, now spanning over four decades. Also released last year was "The Vault - Vol. 1," the first in a multi-run series of colored vinyl EPs featuring unreleased demos and early material.

MUSIC NOTES

• Fresh from his recent series of live music performances in England, where he played at the famous Cavern Club among other notable music haunts, Chad Clifford of The Crawpuppies and Mega-Beatles groups will be the featured solo artist tonight from 6:30-9:30 p.m. for this week's "Acoustic Thursday" series at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in Hobart.

Known for his penchant for playing Beatles covers, one can expect to hear some Fabs in this evening's sets, along with some stories from his U.K. visit, and covers by other artists and Clifford's own compositions. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart stays dark on Saturday, but on Friday things will be rocking with an 8 p.m. show by Van Halen tribute group, JUMP, who focus on the David Lee Roth-era and material from the band's first six albums. Tickets: $15.

Next weekend finds former Poison (1991-1993) and Mr. Big (1999-2002) guitarist Richie Kotzen, currently the front man and guitarist of The Winery Dogs, performing on Aug. 26 with special guest John Corabi (ex-Motley Crue). Then on Aug. 27, actor/musician/author Corey Feldman will bring his band to the former movie house for a 7 p.m. show in support of his latest album, "Love Left 2: Arm Me With Love." Also on that bill are local bands Steel City Hearts and Synthetic Smile. Tickets start at $25. More: brickartlive.com.

• Acoustic music by Greg Guidotti is featured tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) from 7-10 p.m. On Friday, the groovy tunes of Kenny Kinsey's Funky Mojo Daddy will have the place thumping. On Saturday, it's the brassy sound of The Chicago Experience: A Tribute To Rock with Horns (thechicagoexperience.com) , with special guest The Rak Brothers.

Sunday's "Acoustic Matinee" performance features the trio of Chris Grove, Kenny Kinsey and Ryan Fraham. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• "ROCK THE VETS" -- a combination motorcycle run and post-ride concert happens at Avenue 912 (202 W. Ridge Road) in Griffith this Saturday to raise awareness and funds for The Indiana Veterans' Home. The family-friendly event kicks off with ride registration at 11 a.m. (kickstands up at 1 p.m.) and costs $30 solo rider/$35 double. The post-party inside the venue starts at 4 p.m. and features in performance order -- The Trista Mount Band, Misfit Toyz, Believer and The Honeydew Squeeze. More: avenue912events.com.

• The weekly Free Country Friday Concerts series at Hard Rock Cafe Stage at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary, continues Hillbilly Rockstarz blending various genres of popular music into a base of country music.

On Saturday, it's the sound of Detroit, as "Motor City: The Motown Revue," takes the stage to offer up a night of hits by eight of the famous R&B label's greatest artists -- The Supremes, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye and Smokey Robinson, to name a few. Both are 9 p.m. shows and both are free to attend.

Just Added: The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana has announced a free 9 p.m. concert by national recording artist Sister Hazel on the Hard Rock Cafe stage. The Sept. 23 performance will be part of the casino's Free Country Friday Concerts series. More on all shows at: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W.t U.S. 20) finds Marty Carr & The Drive breaking out some bluesy rock covers on Friday. Guitarist and vocalist Carr -- co-founder of the iconic regional group Deep River Band, later renamed Shuddup & Drive -- had been on a hiatus from performing until just recently. Janky Limo performs classic and modern rock covers in the cantina on Saturday. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Northwest Indiana country artist Nate Venturelli (nateventurelli.com) has been sharing the stages around Chicagoland with a lot of notable country stars over the last year or so, and next will open for international country hit-maker Travis Tritt on Sunday at the Rialto Square Theater (102 N. Chicago St.) in Joliet. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at: $59. More: rialtosquare.com.

• This Saturday at 7 p.m., catch Kofi Baker's Psychedelic Trip performing the music of Cream, Hendrix and other legends from the trippy-side of classic rock at The Aftermath Cidery & Winery (15 N. Washington) in Valparaiso. More: facebook.com/AftermathCideryWinery1

• The Lemmon Brothers are the featured entertainment on Friday for the Lowell Summer Celebration at The First United Methodist Church (520 E. Commercial) in Lowell.

• Trip back to the glory days of The Matteson All-Stars this Saturday at Smokey Jo's (475 W. Burrville Road) in Crete, as that group's swingin' sax man Barry Sperti brings to the stage his current incarnation of the jazzy-rock combo now called simply, The All-Stars. More: 708-672-3383.

• The weekend starts tonight at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso with a 6 p.m. solo acoustic concert by blues-rock singer/songwriter Mike Gallemore. Friday's musical offering is a 7 p.m. show by covers band Breezy Radio, followed on Saturday by Nigel Mack & The Blues Attack at 7 p.m. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.

• Vocalist Amy McCormick and guitarist/vocalist Aaron Harris team up to do an acoustic show Friday at Highland's R-Bar (9521 Indinapolis Blvd.) from 8-11 p.m.. More: facebook.com/rbar.nwi. Catch these two again on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Valparaiso Market (63 Lafayette St.) in Valparaiso.

• NWI singer/songwriters Kasim Whiting and Cody Peek pair up for a Friday performance from 7-10:30 p.m. at one of Michigan City's oldest pubs, The Ritz Klub Tavern (124 W. 4th St). More: 219-879-9956.