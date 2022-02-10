Chicago and music world loses iconic Johnson brothers

This past week was a tragic one for Chicago music fans and for the family of famed musical brothers, Chicago bluesman Jimmy Johnson, and Chicago R&B/Blues veteran Syl Johnson. Both iconic and ground breaking music makers shuffled off this mortal coil just six days apart from each other.

Jimmy was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2016, while Syl followed him as a 2019 inductee. Both had many other accolades and awards during their respective careers.

Jimmy Johnson, who had a stroke and was a colon cancer survivor, passed away on Jan. 31 at his home in suburban Harvey, Illinois at the age of 93. On June 7, 2019, while performing at the 36th annual Chicago Blues Fest, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot officially declared it to be "Jimmy Johnson Day" in Chicago.

Guitarist/vocalist Syl Johnson, who hit it big with the 1967 classic “Different Strokes," died Feb. 6 at the age of 85. Syl lived in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago, but details surrounding his death were not revealed by his family.

Born in Holly Springs, Mississippi, into a very musical family with eight other siblings, their original surname was Thompson, but both brothers adopted Johnson as their professional name. Both moved to Chicago at young ages and each became part of the Chicago Blues scene earning their living and garnering respect as sidemen to some of the city's most legendary bluesmen. They eventually formed their own respective bands and embarked on recording careers.

A beloved elder statesmen of Chicago Blues, Jimmy Johnson was influential and inspiring to generations of young Blues guitarists. Jimmy played over the years with the likes of Freddie King, Albert King, Otis Rush, Magic Sam and Eddy "The Chief" Clearwater, along with leading his own band. Jimmy Johnson recorded over a dozen albums for a variety of labels, including Verve, Ruf Records, Storyville, MCM and Alligator. His last was 2019's "Every Day of Your Life" for Delmark Records.

This writer had the good fortune of working some live shows with Johnson during my time as a house DJ and promoter at the Highland Blues club, Players (aka Bugsy's). He was not only a talented and distinctive guitarist and vocalist, but also a delightful person.

Syl Johnson became a major influence on the Hip-Hop community, but first made a musical name for himself throughout the 1960s and ’70s, while recording soul and Blues tracks for a regional boutique label called Chicago Twilight Records, which issued his 1968 debut album “Dresses Too Short.”

The single from that first album, “Different Strokes,” became a huge breakout hit and would be sampled by numerous Hip-Hop artists, including Cypress Hill, Wu-Tang Clan, Tupac Shakur, Eric B. & Rakim, De La Soul, and Michael Jackson. Two of the biggest hits to sample that Johnson classic were Public Enemy's “Fight the Power,” and the Jay-Z and Kanye West track, "The Joy." A few lawsuits were filed in some cases, when proper permissions were not in place for the samplings.

Syl Johnson recorded for a variety of labels over the decades, including Twinight, Boardwalk, Delmark, Hi-Records, Antone's, Evangeline and Federal, scoring many other chart successes and radio hits. His hits included "C'mon Sock It To Me," “Back for a Taste of Your Love” and “Is it Because I’m Black.” The latter song was written in response to the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.

While he racked up a good deal of hits with his own songs, the biggest seller and most popular of Syl Johnson's songs, was his 1975 cover of Al Green's "Take Me To the River," which became a top charting song on the Billboard R&B chart, and his only one to cross over to the hit Billboard Hot 100 chart.

A career retrospective box set of Syl Johnson’s work, 2010’s "Complete Mythology," via Numero Records (numerogroup.com) earned him his first two Grammy nominations in the categories of Best Historical Album and Best Liner Notes. A great place to learn more about this gifted artist would be via the 2015 documentary, "Syl Johnson: Any Way the Winds Blows." Directed by Rob Hatch-Millerwhich, the film covers many aspects of Johnson's decades long career in the music business.

Jimmy Johnson is survived by his wife Sherry, his children LaSaundra, Lorenzo, Geraldine, Eric and Jimmy, sisters Vivian and Marva and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorial Services for Jimmy Johnson will be held at Freedom Church Ministries (2261 Indiana Ave.) in Lansing on Friday, Feb. 25 (4-8 p.m. visitation), with a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 featuring live music. More: jimmyjohnsonblues.com.

Syl Johnson is survived by many family members, including his daughter Syleena Johnson (syleenamusic.com), herself a popular Grammy-nominated R&B singer. Further details on Sly Johnson's services were not disclosed at press time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0