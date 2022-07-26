Chicago, Brian Wilson offer up a collection of hits in concert

There's no better way to liven up a hot summer night than with a collection of engaging musical hits.

The smashing double bill of Chicago and Brian Wilson offered up an energetic concert filled with some of the biggest hits in the pop music world during their concert July 24 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.

Chicago, which just released its 38th studio album titled "Born for this Moment," performed a rousing nearly two-hour show filled with a good amount of the band's chart toppers.

The group currently features original members James Pankow, Lee Loughane and Robert Lamm along with Ray Hermann, Walfredo Reyes Jr., Neil Donell, Ramon Yslas, Tony Obrohta, Loren Gold and Eric Baines. (During the July 24 show, Robert Lamm didn't perform but no explanation was given for his absence.)

Chicago proved it's a still a formidable musical presence in concert. The signature horns remained powerful throughout the show. The group also performed a good mix of revved up, fast-paced numbers and some of their touching ballads.

Among highlights in the show were "Colour My World," "Saturday in the Park," "Old Days," "I'm A Man," "Make Me Smile" and the new "If This Is Goodbye."

The brass was dynamic during the smoking "25 or 6 to 4," which was an extended version of the song.

Prior to Chicago's onstage musical party, Brian Wilson and his band led a surfing party of its own.

The tunes on Wilson's set list proved to be a selection of songs that any Beach Boys fan would want to hear.

Wilson, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday, and struggles with various health issues, only occasionally sings some of his iconic tunes with his band while onstage. But he's the mastermind behind these beloved Beach Boys songs so audience members will welcome all performance contributions the musical genius wants to share. And if he wants to take a break occasionally, that's fine too. True blue Beach Boys fans love Brian and will always honor him.

His band, which also includes fellow Beach Boy Al Jardine and musician Blondie Chaplin, is a powerhouse entity and helps make the hallowed tunes soar in concert.

Among songs on the setlist were "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "Good Vibrations," "Heroes and Villains," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "God Only Knows," "California Girls" and "Surfin' U.S.A."

For more information on Chicago, visit chicagotheband.com. For more information on Brian Wilson, visit brianwilson.com.