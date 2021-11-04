Chicago faves Disturbed and Z'Nuff back in action

• A strong double bill is featured at Fitzgerald's (6615 Roosevelt Road) in Berwyn on Saturday with blues guitar great Lurrie Bell performing a solo set at 8:30 p.m., followed by a full concert set from the eclectic Chi-town rockers The Claudettes. Tickets: $15. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test result within 72 hours required to enter. Masks are required. More: fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• The Open Mic Monday at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City finds rockin' duo Flood Plain making their debut as stage host this coming Monday. Backline is provided for the 6-9 p.m., all ages event with complimentary light refreshments. Early sign up recommended. No charge. More: 219-210-3813.

• Congratulations to NWI singer-songwriter and guitarist Eric Lambert on the continued international success of his latest solo album, "Beating The Odds." Various songs from the recently released album have been getting picked up by radio stations all around the globe. More: facebook.com/ericlambertguitar.

• Friday on the 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio program, "Midwest BEAT," the celebrity guest at 1 p.m. will be music historian and critically acclaimed author Marc Myers, to discuss his new book, "ROCK CONCERT: An Oral History as Told by the Artists, Backstage Insiders, and Fans Who Were There," out on Nov. 9 via Grove Atlantic Books.