Chicago's 'Bucks' back in action in NWI

When Chicago's Buckinghams hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, it will be the first time in a few years that the group will have played their songs live in Northwest Indiana. Info & Tickets: brickartlive.com.
The group was once a staple on the annual roster of Star Plaza Theatre with the "Salute to the Sixties" revue, but since the Star's closure and the coming of COVID, it has been a while since the Buckingham have performed here.
“It may sound cliche', but these songs take people back to different times in their lives," said vocalist Carl Giammarese, who along with bassist Nick Fortuna, co-founded the group in the mid-1960s. "They hear us sing 'Don't You Care' or Kind of a Drag' and they are taken back to a special time or place in their lives. “It’s a high energy show that has the audience singing along all night. It’s a very family friendly show where we see grandparents, kids and grand-kids all together having a good time.”
It really all began in 1966 for The Buckinghams when they appeared on a hometown WGN-TV program called, "All Time Hits,” and their performance caught the attention of USA Records. Their first single, “Kind Of A Drag,” became a hit on Chicago-based AM radio powerhouse WLS-AM and within a year, The Buckinghams were popular from coast to coast.
“That was in 1967,” Giammarese said. “That was the result of a poll put out by one of the big teen magazines of the era. Their readers voted us as their favorite band that year.” No surprise, considering The Buckinghams landed five Top 20 radio hits that year with the songs “Kind Of A Drag,” “Don’t You Care,” “Hey Baby (They’re Playing Our Song),” “Susan,” and “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy.”
“That was a great year for us,” he said. "That was really our year. I’ll never forget doing all the big TV shows -- ‘The Ed Sullivan Show,’ ‘American Bandstand,’ ‘The Joey Bishop Show,’ 'Shindig,' 'Hullabaloo,' and others.
"Perhaps the best highlight of all is that all these years later I’m still a Buckingham, still singing all the songs and seeing people still coming out to hear them. I never would have dreamt I would still be doing this all these years later." More: facebook.com/TheBuckinghams.
Red hot R&B released tonight
After trickling out music video and digital audio here and there, red hot R&B vocalist Lauren Dukes is ready to release the physical CD formatted version of her debut original music project. There is talk of a forthcoming limited vinyl release of the EP as well.
The release celebration happens tonight at Griffith's Club 912 (202 W. Ridge Road), in what she is billing as the "after party" of the Rock 'N' Rails festival, hoping the music loving masses from the opening day of the annual street festival will follow her down the road a bit to keep the party going. Regional group Caught On Cline opens tonight's Club 912 show at 9 p.m., followed by a 90-plus minute performance by The Lauren Dukes Band at 10:15.
Motown wraps up the marina season
As has become a Fall tradition in recent years, save for last year when the world all but came to a stop, the Women of Motown will close out the Hammond Marina season this Labor Day Weekend.
The popular female trio returns by invitation of the Hammond Port Authority this Saturday for a 7 p.m. public performance while backed by the excellent grooves of the R&B group, Say Yes. The outdoor party in the parking lot at the Marina is a jam packed event offering food, beer and other refreshments. Comfortable dancing shoes are recommended.
"Our live show features some of the best and biggest of the Motown hits by The Supremes, Gladys Knight, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and The Temptations, but we also do other great R&B and dance songs by non-Motown artists (i.e. Aretha Franklin)," noted vocalist and group leader Sheryl Youngblood.
Youth orchestra auditions
The Northwest Indiana Symphony Youth Orchestra, under the direction of conductor Philip Bauman, is open to highly accomplished musicians between 8th and 12th grades and post-high school students who are currently under the age of 22. Membership in the Youth Orchestra is by audition only.
The Youth Orchestra announces Fall Auditions for the 2021-2022 Season for all instruments from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts (1040 Ridge Road) in Munster. Info on requirements, application forms, required music selections and scheduling is at nisorchestra.org.
Auditions for the 2021-2022 concert season of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus under the direction of Dr. Nancy Menk happen Sept. 10 (3-8 p.m.) and Sept. 11 (10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.) at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster. Chorus members must be vaccinated. For info and audition scheduling, call 219-836-0525, ext. 203.
Kinseys & King to Blues it up
Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart just put tickets on sale this week for a special show Sept. 17 billed as "An Unforgettable Night of Blues," featuring performances by The Kinsey Report, Shirley King, and Derek Caruso's Blues Fuse. Info & Tix: brickartlive.com.
As the daughter of the late blues guitar icon B.B. King, Shirley long ago entered the family business. Music and book author, King will be live Friday from 1-2 p.m. on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's celebrity interview program "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Selections will be played from King's start-studded 2020 album release, "Blues For A King." Stream live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.
MUSIC NOTES
• The weekly "Open Mic Monday" at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City continues this week despite the Labor Day holiday. This week's rotating guest host is singer/songwriter James Gedda. The weekly all ages, non-alcohol "open mic" features provided backline and runs from 6-9 p.m. Early sign up recommended. No charge. More: 219-210-3813.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the solo sounds of Jimmy White on Friday at 7 p.m. and regional jammers, Chester Brown Band on Saturday. A weekly Sunday Blues Jam is hosted 7-11 p.m. by Cory Dennison. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Catch a solo acoustic performance tonight by Mr. Crawpuppy himself, Chad Clifford at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso. Blues and slide guitarist Jack Whittle brings his self-named trio to Elements on Friday, and bluesman Marty "Big Dog" Mercer wraps up the holiday weekend there on Saturday. Music starts at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary features 9 p.m. performances on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage by Shemekia Copeland on Saturday. The Spazzmatics play on Sunday. More: 219-228-2383.
• The Tuesday evening edition off Lakeshore's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" program will feature celebrity guest, Carl Giammarese, vocalist/co-founder of The Buckinghams. Stream live: lakeshorepublicradio.org.