Chicago's 'Bucks' back in action in NWI

When Chicago's Buckinghams hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, it will be the first time in a few years that the group will have played their songs live in Northwest Indiana. Info & Tickets: brickartlive.com.

The group was once a staple on the annual roster of Star Plaza Theatre with the "Salute to the Sixties" revue, but since the Star's closure and the coming of COVID, it has been a while since the Buckingham have performed here.

“It may sound cliche', but these songs take people back to different times in their lives," said vocalist Carl Giammarese, who along with bassist Nick Fortuna, co-founded the group in the mid-1960s. "They hear us sing 'Don't You Care' or Kind of a Drag' and they are taken back to a special time or place in their lives. “It’s a high energy show that has the audience singing along all night. It’s a very family friendly show where we see grandparents, kids and grand-kids all together having a good time.”

It really all began in 1966 for The Buckinghams when they appeared on a hometown WGN-TV program called, "All Time Hits,” and their performance caught the attention of USA Records. Their first single, “Kind Of A Drag,” became a hit on Chicago-based AM radio powerhouse WLS-AM and within a year, The Buckinghams were popular from coast to coast.