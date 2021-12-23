Chicago's T's gift fans with holiday spirit

Christmas Eve is still a day away, so there is still plenty of time to hit the Internet and enjoy the customized new digital release of a holiday classic by Chicago's popular pop-rockers Plain White T's.

The Grammy-nominated T's -- Tom Higgenson (vocals), Tim Lopez (guitar), Mike Retondo (bass) and De'Mar Hamilton (drums) -- has shared their collective holiday spirit with fans by recording a unique version of the seasonal classic, "Winter Wonderland" that features a tasty bit of unexpected twang in the delivery. Listen at: https://found.ee/pwtww.

"It was so fun to put our own spin on a holiday classic," said Higgenson. "We tried to make it our own by anchoring it with the acoustic guitar and having Tim and Mike add some sweet harmonies. De'Mar brings in the drums about halfway through the song and then it's a party until the end. We hope it gets everyone in the Christmas spirit!"