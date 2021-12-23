Chicago's T's gift fans with holiday spirit

Christmas Eve is still a day away, so there is still plenty of time to hit the Internet and enjoy the customized new digital release of a holiday classic by Chicago's popular pop-rockers Plain White T's.
The Grammy-nominated T's -- Tom Higgenson (vocals), Tim Lopez (guitar), Mike Retondo (bass) and De'Mar Hamilton (drums) -- has shared their collective holiday spirit with fans by recording a unique version of the seasonal classic, "Winter Wonderland" that features a tasty bit of unexpected twang in the delivery. Listen at: https://found.ee/pwtww.
"It was so fun to put our own spin on a holiday classic," said Higgenson. "We tried to make it our own by anchoring it with the acoustic guitar and having Tim and Mike add some sweet harmonies. De'Mar brings in the drums about halfway through the song and then it's a party until the end. We hope it gets everyone in the Christmas spirit!"
The T's debuted in 1997 and have two gold-certified albums to their credit, two double-platinum singles ("1,2,3,4" and "Rhythm of Love"), and a quadruple-platinum single ("Hey Delilah"). It's been since mid-2018 since the T's last full length album ("Parallel Universe") was released, but new material is forthcoming and a 2022 tour is in the works with some early dates already announced. Keep up with these hometown lads at plainwhitets.com.
Honchos head to Memphis to represent
Northwest Indiana blues rock group, The Head Honchos, took top honors at the recently held regional I.B.C (International Blues Challenge) competition sponsored locally by The Blue Steel Blues Society and as such will now represent Northwest Indiana at the I.B.C. Finals in Memphis, Tennessee from Jan. 18 through Jan. 22 at various venues soon to be announced.
The seasoned quartet (theheadhonchosband.com) is anchored by the father and son double-threat guitar team of Rocco Calipari Sr. and Rocco Calipari Jr., supported well by the powerhouse rhythm section of veteran bassist Mike Boyle and young, firebrand drummer Will Wyatt.
The Head Honchos have been getting rave reviews and critical acclaim on their 2020 album, "Blues Alliance," released via Grooveyard Records, an indie label from upstate New York that specializes in guitar-driven blues and blues-rock.
Chicagoland blues fans may recall Calipari Sr. is also the longtime guitarist for Chicago Blues recording group, Howard & The White Boys. More: bluesteelbluessociety.com.
Z'Nuff things are happening on NYE
Enuff Z’Nuff formed in 1984 in suburban Blue Island and hit the radar with their debut song, "Fingers On It," when the track was featured in the 1986 cult movie, "Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer." The band had signed with Atco/Atlantic Records in 1989 and released its self-titled debut album which spawned two major Top 10 singles -- "New Thing" and "Fly High Michelle" -- both added to radio playlists globally, with the companion music videos put in heavy rotation on MTV.
Flash forward to 2021 and Enuff Z'Nuff remains a major musical force after releasing 20-plus albums, including the new Beatles covers, "Hard Rock Night," released earlier this month just in time for the group's newly launching tour, which brings them to Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart on New Year's Eve for an 8 p.m. performance with assorted opening acts. Tickets start at $20 with VIP packages available. More: brickartlive.com.
Still anchored by bassist and namesake, Chip Z’Nuff, the present line-up includes longtime guitarist Tory Stoffregen, singer/guitarist Alex Kane, and drummer Daniel Benjamin Hill. More: facebook.com/EnuffZnuffOfficial.
MUSIC NOTES
• It may be Christmas weekend, but the fun never stops at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Those looking to dance off added holiday calories can find live music on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage both nights. On Friday, The Mike Wheeler Band will slide in and out of various musical genres, from jazz and blues, to pop and rock covers. On Saturday, Sweet Diezel Jenkins will get the groove moving by kicking out old-school hip-hop classics, R&B dusties, and MTV-era '90s pop hits. More: 219-228-2383 or hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.
• The late Chicago folk music icon, John Prine, is still making an impact on the world. Prine's indie label, Oh Boy! Records (ohboy.com), is presenting a live concert event -- "Music for Paradise" -- on Jan. 1 at The Burl in Lexington, Kentucky to raise funds for the Western Kentucky tornado victims. The performances begin at 5 p.m. Central and will be live-streamed with 100% of the proceeds donated to the Muhlenberg County Disaster Relief Fund and Team Western Kentucky. Performers scheduled include Abby Hamilton, Brit Taylor, Brother Smith, Cole Chaney, Eric Bolander, Grayson Jenkins, John R. Miller, Justin Wells, Kelsey Waldon, Leah Blevins, Logan Halstead, Magnolia Boulevard, Nicholas Jamerson, Scott T. Smith, Senora May, Wolfpen Branch and Wayne Graham. Concert ticket packages range $50-$100. Live-stream viewing packages range from $20-$100. More: https://mandolin.com.
• Those in the mood for a respite from relatives Friday can find some live music on the stage of the newly re-opened Northwoods Falls (8101 Indianapolis Blvd.) in St. John from 2-4:30 p.m. as vocalist Gloria Rivera teams up with guitarist Ibrahim Yoldish for a Christmas Eve afternoon performance. Both are members of the funky R&B group HEAVY, so except a little holiday grooving for this show. More: 219-351-5148.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter is open tonight for those who want to gather visiting relatives and friends for a night of karaoke. The off-key crooning starts at 7 p.m. Leroy's closes at 6 p.m. on Friday and is closed Christmas, but live entertainment returns to its Cantina stage from 7-11 p.m. on Sunday with the weekly "Blues Jam" hosted by Corey Dennison. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• The hard rockin' bands Gerhart and Misfit Toyz pair up for a double bill tonight at Buddy & Pal's Place (340 E. U.S. 30) in Schererville from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. More: 219-865-8377.
• The last "Open Mic Monday" of 2021 at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City happens from 6-9 p.m. with full backline, guest host and complimentary light refreshments. The store's after hours, non-alcohol environment gives local young musicians a place to play music live. This Monday's special guest host to close out the year, will be Chad Clifford of The Crawpuppies and MegaBeatles. More: 219-210-3813.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.