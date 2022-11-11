Chris Botti heats up the stage at Four Winds Casino

Jazz fans would have been happy to be in the audience during a recent concert at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.

Trumpeter Chris Botti and his talented group of musicians heated up the stage of the Silver Creek Event Center with their engaging 90-minute show.

Botti performed a mixture of tunes from various musical genres including standards, rock and pop selections.

In addition to his other stellar musicians, vocalist Sy Smith performed a few tunes in the show.

The Grammy-winning trumpeter's shows are always engaging and it's always a joy to hear his various interpretations of songs.

Botti told fans he was glad to be back on tour. During the show, the musician, who is now recording on Blue Note Records, told the crowd about a couple of upcoming jazz cruises he has planned.

He mentioned that he'll have the first jazz cruise under his own name in 2024 which will include other noted musicians.

Among tunes on Botti's playlist for the Four Winds concert were "When I Fall In Love," "In The Wee Small Hours of the Morning," the poignant "Halleujah," Led Zeppelin's "Kashmir" and the rousing "Shining Star" by Earth, Wind & Fire.

Botti's encore tune, which was very appropriate for these times, was Louis Armstrong's "What A Wonderful World."

To learn more about Botti's current tour and other information on the musician, visit chrisbotti.com.