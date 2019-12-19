Christmas is alive and well and being celebrated at just over the state line this weekend at The Acorn Theater, where two annual holiday shows are running back to back.
On Friday, classical music meets classic rock as Classical Blast’s "Dark Side of the Yule," returns to the Acorn for the 2nd annual performance of this unique Christmas musical mash up of chamber music, rock classics, traditional holiday fare and medieval Christmas carols. On stage are a mix of classical and rock instruments performed by world class talents of Bill Syniar (bass), Dave Kelly (drums), Scott Daniel and Greg Hirte (violins), Kelsee Vandervall (cello) and vocalist-guitarist Sophie Monroy. Surprise special guests sometimes pop up on stage from time to time.
Although Classical Blast performs throughout the year, their "Dark Side" musical program has only a six-week run each winter; Friday's 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central performance will be the last performance of 2019. General Admission tickets: $25. More: acornlive.com or classicalblast.com.
The seasonal celebrating continues on Saturday with Robert Swan's production of the 15th annual "Harbor Country Christmas" beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. "Each Christmas we try to find fresh new songs people haven't heard before, or favorites that we have somehow missed,” said Swan. "You would have to look far to find the eclectic concoction of humor and beauty to be found this Saturday evening at the Acorn."
As usual, there will be plenty of opportunities for the audience to join in song with the performers on selections like "We Three Kings," "Silent Night," "Rudolph," and "White Christmas."
"Music is good for the soul and so is laughter," Swan said. "(This show) features great Christmas music, beautifully sung with generous helpings of laughter, with perhaps a touch of mulled wine or hot buttered rum and a special sense of community that never fails to brighten the season!" General Admission tickets: $30. More: acornlive.com or 269-756-3879.
BEATLES Multi-Media Event
On Saturday at the Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, the Fab Four come to life through a multi-media production billed as "A Journey Through Beatles Music History," featuring an extensive visual show on screen and stage with live music by the Beatles tribute group, BRITBEAT, with special guest Rocken Horse.
"The show tells the story of the Beatles from their early days at the Cavern Club in Liverpool, their dynamic debut on 'The Ed Sullivan Show,' the attendance busting concert at Shea Stadium, onward to the psychedelic 'Sgt. Pepper' era and finally the later years of Abbey Road and the 'White Album'," explained Chris Getsla (the "Paul McCartney" and founding member of the group).
"The entire concert plays to the backdrop of immersive and captivating moving multimedia that intertwines with the moods and emotions of the Beatles’ iconic music catalog," he said. Tickets: $35 advance/$40 at door. More: britbeat.com, 219-945-9511 or facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
MUSIC NOTES
• It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I share the news of the Dec. 9 passing of Joseph "Joe Mama" Nowak, age 80, of Steger, Illinois. Joseph, known as "Joe Mama" to his many friends in the Northwest Indiana music community, attended countless shows with his son, Michael Nowak. Joe became a regular at clubs throughout the Region and sometimes would even join his favorite bands on stage. He was an early member of the popular Region social group, The Rock 'N Rollers. I first met Joe while hosting the "Night Rock" show for X-Rock 103.9. He and son Michael would call in weekly to make requests for songs and later started attending shows I would be hosting. Joe's smile was infectious and his love of music genuine. Joe Nowak was beloved by so many of us in the music scene and with his passing, our little corner of the world just got a little colder. Joe Nowak will still be there in the corner smiling and applauding whenever a local band steps on stage, turns up the amps, strums a chord and snaps a snare drum. Condolences to the Nowak family and friends. Rest in peace Joe.
• Chicago bluesmen Toronzo Cannon and Lil’ Ed Williams perform in concert as part of "Sequence Chicago: A Blues Christmas," this Friday at Navy Pier’s Aon Grand Ballroom (600 E. Grand Ave.) in Chicago. The performance will include selections from Alligator’s famed holiday albums, "Genuine Houserockin’ Christmas" and "The Alligator Christmas Collection," as well as other material. Cannon and Williams will be joined by Chicago blues/jazz vocalist Lynne Jordan and harmonicist Matthew Skoller. The event is free to the public. More: navypier.org/sequence-chicago.
• Singer/songwriter Jack Cunningham performs an 8 p.m. solo acoustic concert on Friday at Bugaboo's Bar & Grill (14527 S. Shore Drive) in Cedar Lake. More: 219-390-7232 or bugaboosbarandgril.com.
• NWI's long running Muddsharks break out classic rock on Saturday for a 9 p.m. show at Bailey's Bar & Grill (17731 Oak Park Ave.) in Tinley Park. More: 708-429-7955.
• On Monday evening at 9 p.m., singer/songwriter Nick Kazonis hosts his weekly "Open Mic " with co-host Susan Williams at White Rhino Bar & Grill (101 Joliet St.) in Dyer. More: facebook.com/Nicholaskazonismusic.
• Tired of the cold? Take a trip to the islands with the trop-rock sounds of Island 49 on Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at Verona Pizza VIII (1689 Morthland Drive) in Valparaiso. More: facebook.com/Island49.
• Valparaiso's Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) welcomes the solo acoustic music of Chad Clifford on Friday, and on Saturday, it's guitar instrumentalist, Marco Villerreal. Both shows 7:30-10:30 p.m. No cover. More: 219-309-1660 or elementswinebar.com.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter has The Corey Dennison Blues Band hosting an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest on Friday at 8 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Hobart High School's female vocal group, Wolffgang, gives a holiday-themed performance Sunday at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, where every Sunday from 4-6 p.m., the store hosts a free live performance broadcast via the "Vintage Lounge" channel via the Region Radio app or online at RegionRadio.Live. Free for all ages. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219-945-9511.
• The new visual history book, "Ministry: Prescripture," by author Aaron Tanner and published by Melodic Virtue has been released in time for gift giving to fans of the iconic Chicago industrial band. The book is in a limited-edition run of 2,000 copies and contains over 200 pages of rare and unseen photos, artwork and other ephemera from Ministry's founder Al Jourgensen's personal collection of behind-the-scenes artifacts. More: melodicvirtue.com/collections/ministry.
• A unique mash up of two locally produced radio programs happens Friday on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio, as "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" and "Let's Eat with Chef Nick" team up for a three hour show from 1-4 p.m. with regional musical and foodie guests. Singer/songwriter Doug Lins and The Spaniels Forever's bass singer and group leader, Billy Shelton will be joined by folks from Aberdeen Manor Catering, Anderson Winery & Vineyard, 18th Street Brewing & Distillery, Scoville Brothers Hot Sauce and Albanese Confectionery for a live party on the air. Tune in at 89.1FM locally or stream in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.