Classic mix: NISO opens varied season in October

There will be much on the musical agenda to enjoy when Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra opens its 2022-2023 season next month.

"We're opening our season with 'West Side Story,' which is the American 'Romeo and Juliet,'" said Kirk Muspratt, conductor and music director for Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra. The new season is the orchestra's 81st.

Muspratt said audience members enjoy the music in "West Side Story." He added it's a rich score and one he enjoys as well.

"I never program anything I don't love," Muspratt said. The conductor said "West Side Story" was originally to be performed as the closing concert of the 2019-2020 season, but was canceled due to the pandemic.

"West Side Story" will be performed Oct. 13 and 14 at Living Hope Church on the Merrillville/Crown Point border and Oct. 15 at Valparaiso High School.

The "West Side Story" concert will feature vocalists Matthew Greenblatt (Tony), Katelyn Lee (Maria), Jonathan Wilson (Riff), Kate Tombaugh (Anita), Susan Nelson, Molly Chesna, Jennifer Barrett, Colleen Ortega, Ryan Morrison, Aaron Wardell, Chris Jackson and Reuben Lillie.

Next up after the opener will be the holiday show.

"We have three holiday concerts this year," said Muspratt, adding they will be held on Dec. 7, 8 and 9.

A special concert honoring veterans titled "Salute to Veterans" will be presented Nov. 13 at St. Thomas More Church in Munster.

While there won't be a winter show in early 2023, a special show featuring Latin music will be presented in the spring.

The Mariachi de Las Vegas show will be held on May 4 and 5.

Muspratt said he's also happy to be presenting the "Movie Magic" concert to end the season. Film music, he said, is always popular with audience members. "Movie Magic" will be held June 8 and 9.

On opening night of the "West Side Story" concert on Oct. 13, there will be a pre-concert party at Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville from 4:30– 6:45 p.m. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, dessert and open bar will be featured. (Reservations are $125 and tables are available for groups.)

Tickets for the "West Side Story" concert are $40 -$75; students pay $10.

The 2022-2020 season: (All concerts will take place at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St., Merrillville/Crown Point border unless otherwise stated.)

• "West Side Story" In Concert, season opening concert, Oct. 13 and 14 at Living Hope Church and Oct. 15 at Valparaiso High School

• "Salute to Veterans," a chorus concert, Nov. 13 at St. Thomas More Church in Munster

• Holiday Pops, Dec. 7, 8 and 9 at Living Hope Church

• Mariachi Acero de Las Vegas, May 4 and 5 at Living Hope Church

• "Movie Magic," June 8 and 9 at Living Hope Church

Call the Symphony office at 219-836-0525 or visit the website at NISOrchestra.org to order tickets.