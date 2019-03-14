The Smithereens, a most unlikely quartet of blue collar lads to ever become rock stars, became just that in the mid-1980s when their rough and tumble melodies caught the ears of millions through the magic of MTV.
The long struggling club band was transported from New Jersey clubs to arena stages almost overnight.
Former high school classmates Jim Babjak, Mike Mesaros and Dennis Diken formed The Smithereens with new friend Pat DiNizio in 1980. After beating around the clubs for half a decade, the band had the good fortune of landing a major hit when their song, "Blood & Roses," landed on the soundtrack for the 1986 teen thriller, "Dangerously Close." A few months later they were featured in an episode of the hit NBC-TV series "Miami Vice."
Many hits followed which landed the band on stages around the world. The Smithereens continued moving forward for three decades with a dozen-plus albums released over the years on various record labels until DiNizio took ill in late 2015 and later died at 62 in 2017.
The Smithereens continue to perform and will bring their show with Marshall Crenshaw to Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso on March 16.
As to their secret for maintaining the forward mobility with the same group of guys for so many years, Jim Babjak said it was always putting the music and the band first. "We were never in this to become 'rock stars.' That was never the goal with this band. We four all have this collective passion for music, particularly rock 'n' roll, and that combined with growing up in a blue collar town where having a strong work ethic was instilled in you. We were always driven to work hard and that took a sense of team work and when you work hard for something together there is a special kind of bond that happens," he said.
"This band is a living thing," Babjak said when speaking of the new national tour that brings the group back to their fans for the first time since DiNizio's death. "I had a talk recently with Mike and said that if I were gone, I would hope the band and the music would continue on. It's not the same and never will be without Pat there, but it feels good to be out playing the songs again and seeing that people still love to hear them."
Rather than "replace" their late friend Pat, who was a central figure in the band and a focal point on stage, the group has wisely opted to recruit friends of the band to step in as guest fill-ins. The current tour features '80s rocker Marshall Crenshaw in that role.
"Marshall goes back with us to 1980, when we opened up for him when he was working his first album and we became good friends...We also toured with him many times over the years. S we've been good friends with Marshall for as long as we've been a band," Babjak said.
In the months ahead, others will take that spot in the line-up as the Smithereens tour moves on down the road and Crenshaw resumes doing his own solo touring.
"Robin Wilson of The Gin Blossoms will be coming on board next month and it's looking like Susan Cowsill of The Cowsills will be up next, and she will bring a fresh take on the songs with her amazing voice," Babjak said.
"The thing is, we are only doing Smithereens songs, so you won't be hearing any of Marshall's songs or any Gin Blossoms songs in these shows," he said.
Since the group famously covered other artists, especially selections from The Beatles and The Who, there will be a few of those songs peppered into the set list along with original Smithereens tunes. "Those were part of our shows then, so they are part of the shows now," Babjak said.