Classical Blast setting 'Life on Fire'

Chicago-based Classical Blast, who frequently visits Northwest Indiana with their unique show blending classical pieces with classic rock songs, releases its fourth and latest new album Saturday to all digital music outlets.
That album, “Life on Fire” (Toucan Cove Records), has 12 tracks -half originals and half being more of the group's signature mash-ups pairing classical music pieces with contemporary pop/rock hits.
One such mash-up melds Chris Isaak’s hit “Wicked Game” with a 1930s tango, “Por Una Cabeza,” by Carlos Gardel. Classical Blast vocalist/acoustic guitarist Sophie Monroy sings it in both English and Spanish, with flamenco guitar provided by special guests Steve Edwards and David Chiriboga of the group Guitarra Azul.
“We like collaboration and working with guest artists,” says the group's manager Barbara Weigand, who co-writes most of the band’s original music with the band's bassist and her husband Bill Syniar. “I have some classical training and Bill is the rocker, so we approach songs differently, but it all comes together, especially once you add the talents of our string players. Classical Blast is the perfect vehicle for us.”
Recorded during the pandemic while most music venues were shut down, the band decided to invite a number of their musical friends to collaborate on this creative endeavor, including local artists Keith Semple, Pino Farina, Cheryl Rodey and Kristin Rose Kelly, as well as NY rock studio vocalist Chandler Mogel, and heavy metal artists Giampaul Andrianopoulis (The Red Opera), Mordian (DiAmorte) and famed rock guitar legend, Rex Carroll (Whitecross, Fierce Heart.)
A new original song, “You’re Gonna Hear the Music (All Around the World),” is a celebration of the pandemic’s end, sung by special guest Keith Semple. “We’re honored by how receptive all these other musicians were to joining us on this album,” said Syniar, the former touring bassist with Survivor who appears on that group's “Too Hot to Sleep” album. “We never met most of these people before recording. Our manager contacted them and they all said yes. There were some really magical moments in the development of this and we hope listeners feel that too.”
Classical Blast is rounded out by violinist, Scott Daniel, drummer Dave Kelly and cellist Kelsee Vandervall, who has recorded with John Legend and performed live with hip hop artist J. Cole; renowned EDM DJ/ producer, Kygo; and with Lizzo at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
The sextet has just started performing again and said they have a few planned stops in Northwest Indiana between August and the end of the year. Watch this column as the dates roll out. More: classicalblast.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• Today's weekly "Cruise Night" at Bulldog Park Pavilion (183 S West St.) in downtown Crown Point includes live rockin', guitar-driven blues by Derek Caruso & Blues Fuse with special guest, Jack Whittle. The city's Free Summer Concert Series, offers a cash bar and food options, along with the music from 4-8 p.m. More: 219-661-2271.
• Tonight music fans at The Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) will find the venue rockin' with the sounds of MTV-era metal band, Faster Pussycat, one of the most successful hard rock bands of the late 1980s and early 1990s, with over two million records sold worldwide. Their radio hits include "Bathroom Wall," "House Of Pain," and "You're So Vain," among others. Lead singer/founder Taime Down's cats continue to rock four decades after the band's debut. More at fasterpussycat.com. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. with two opening acts, Tooth & Nail and Rachels Bully. Tickets: $20 general admission. More: brickartlive.com.
• The Friday night Southpoint U.S. 30 Cruise-In at Valparaiso Harley-Davidson (1151 W. Morthland Drive) in Valparaiso takes this holiday weekend off, but returns July 9 with a free, all ages show by Nawty Lite from 6-9 p.m. More: hdvalpo.com or facebook.com/hdvalpo.
• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary features live blues with The Mike Wheeler Band on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage at 9 p.m. Friday; followed on Saturday by the nationally-known Neil Diamond tribute group, Super Diamond. The weekend is not over until Beatles tribute band, American English sings "Hello/Goodbye" there on Sunday. More: 219- 228-2383.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter presents county music by The Chuck Briseno Band on Friday at 8 p.m., followed by those rockin' local cats GATO on Saturday. On Sunday, it's the weekly Blues Jam hosted weekly by Corey Dennison from 7-10 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Cat Man Dog performs Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight at Duffy's Place (1154 Axe Ave.) in Valparaiso. No cover/21 & Over. More: 219-462-1057.
• American roots rock music is the featured fare Saturday when South of 30 performs at Region Ale (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville. Tonight at 7 p.m. Region Ale hosts "Open Mic with Nick Kazonis." No cover. More: 219-322-2337
• The Johnny Demotte Band throws down everything from The Beatles to Bruno Mars this Friday at Bugaboo's (14527 S. Lakeshore Drive) from 8 to 11 p.m., followed on Saturday by the rockin' guitar-driven blues of The Head Honchos. More: 219-390-7232.
• Singer/songwriter Jack Cunningham performs a solo acoustic show from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at El Salto (5031 E. Lincoln Hwy.) in Merrillville. More: 219-940-9955.
• The Lauren Dukes Band literally shut down the Hobart location of The Record Bin this past Monday from 2-6 p.m. for a five-hour video shoot. A crew of six video and audio techs ran cables, set up lights and rolled cameras as the 9-piece R&B group performed multiple takes for promotional videos of three new original songs slated for Dukes debut album, "Hectic Love Week," due for release on Sept. 2. "The store's back room with all the records and the memorabilia was the perfect environment for us to do this (video)," said Dukes. More: facebook.com/Lauren-Dukes-Nearly-Unplugged-1507350302864266
• Friday's edition of the 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," features Blues Traveler's guitarist/songwriter Chan Kinchla from 1-2 p.m. Kinchla will be talking about the band's current tour bringing them to Hobart's Art Theatre on July 13 in support of their soon to be released 14th studio album, "Traveler's Blues" (Round Hill Records). Listeners will be treated to two songs from that album, due out July 30, along with a pair of vintage live Blue Traveler recordings. Then from 2-3 p.m., the program will spotlight the Ides of March who are headlining Highland's Fourth of July Festival on July 4.. Stream live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.