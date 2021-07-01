Classical Blast setting 'Life on Fire'

A new original song, “You’re Gonna Hear the Music (All Around the World),” is a celebration of the pandemic’s end, sung by special guest Keith Semple. “We’re honored by how receptive all these other musicians were to joining us on this album,” said Syniar, the former touring bassist with Survivor who appears on that group's “Too Hot to Sleep” album. “We never met most of these people before recording. Our manager contacted them and they all said yes. There were some really magical moments in the development of this and we hope listeners feel that too.”