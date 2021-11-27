Classical Blast to play 'Dark Side of the Yule' concert at Hobart Art Theater, The Acorn

Classical Blast will play its popular "Dark Side of the Yule" holiday concert in Hobart and Southwest Michigan next weekend.

The band, which blends classic rock with classical music like Beethoven and Bach, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Good Shepherd Church at 611 Randolph St. in Oak Park, at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Hobart Art Theater and at 5 p.m. Central Time at Acorn Theater at 107 Generations Drive in Three Oaks, Michigan.

Tom Lounges Entertainment is presenting the limited run that includes special guest Bryan Lubeck at the Hobart Art Theater show.

"It’s back. We’re bringing our 'Dark Side of the Yule' holiday show to theaters throughout the Midwest for the first time since 2019," the band said in a press release. "It’s where Christmas meets classic rock! We’re retooling the show a bit with new music as well as old favorites. 'Dark Side of the Yule' melds classic rock with well-known holiday music by bands like Evanescence, Simon & Garfunkel, Metallica, Joni Mitchell, Moody Blues and more, with our versions of well known holiday music. There’s simply nothing else like it."

Expect to hear songs like "Carol of Thrones," a mashup of the "Game of Thrones" theme song with Christmas carols.