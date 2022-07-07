Classical comes to Portage series on Sunday

Portage LIVE!’s monthly Summer Sunday Series continues from 3 to 9 p.m. July 10 with free musical performances by the Summertet Brass Quintet and the brand-new Founders Philharmonic Pops Orchestra at the amphitheatre stage located at Founder’s Park (2545 Founder’s Parkway) in Portage. Food trucks and a beer garden will be on site.

Things kick off with a 3 p.m. performance by the Summertet Brass Quintet -- Cliff Somers (trumpet), Mike Schwuchow (trumpet), Allie Bodza (horn), Aaron Lugo (trombone) and Matt Mudd (tuba) -- along with special guest, Kristina Greene (trumpet). Their repertoire will include patriotic music, ragtime, Disney tunes, movie music and more.

From 5-7 p.m., youngsters (and grown-ups too) are welcome to check out the "Instrument Petting Zoo," which allows folks to get up close and personal with musical instruments from the string, woodwind, brass and percussion families. Think of this hands-on opportunity as being a "Touch A Truck"-style event, only with a variety of musical instruments instead of vehicles.

The inaugural performance of the newly formed Portage Founders Philharmonic Pops Orchestra, under the direction of conductor Benjamin Leonard-White, begins at 8 p.m. This 48-piece orchestra will open its set with the rock band Journey’s greatest hits, then followed by a series of pop favorites, before concluding with the "New World Symphony" by Dvorak.

The interesting twist for this event is The Silver Baton Competition, which allows patrons to make donations in the name of one of three city leaders -- Mayor Sue Lynch, Police Chief Michael Candiano or Fire Chief Randy Wilkening -- with all donations going towards funding future Portage Live! summer concert events. The winning city leader will get to wield the silver baton and conduct the orchestra playing "Stars & Stripes Forever." Early donations for one's favorite leader can be done online at https://bit.ly/3NTYGed. Portage Live! is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization, so all donations are tax-deductible.

More information available by calling the Portage Chamber of Commerce at 219- 762-3300, the Portage Parks Department at 219-762-1675, or by visiting portagelive.org.

MUSIC NOTES

• Reminder to fans of Northwest Indiana classic rock group, The Relics. Due to a health issue, The Relics will not be performing today at Bulldog Park in Crown Point ( during the weekly "Classic Car Cruise" event. Instead, the band Reggae Express will be stepping in to perform with special guests Eric Lambert & Char. The Relics performance at Bulldog Park has been rescheduled to Sept. 29. See the newly updated "Bulldog Park 2022 Summer Concert Series" schedule posted at tomlounges.com.

• Award-winning Texas blues singer and barrelhouse piano pounder Marcia Ball performs tonight just over the state line at The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan for $30 per ticket. Ball's music includes elements of zydeco, swamp blues, Louisiana blues and boogie-woogie.

Then on Friday, Eagles tribute group Heartache Tonight returns to The Acorn to give fans of the Cali-soft rockers a show full of The Eagles greatest hits for the price of $40 per ticket. Both shows start at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. More: acornlive.org or 269-756-3879.

• Hobart's hometown teenage rocker, Geddy Trezak, sheds his full band tonight when he returns by popular demand to offer up a solo acoustic performance from 6:30-9:30 p.m. this evening at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in Hobart. Next Thursday finds Jessi & Drew (of the band Jessi & The Fizz) stepping out from their band for an acoustic duo show at Montego. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, features a traveling four-act, heavy rock fest starting at 7 p.m. The night is headlined by the California-based rap-punk band Hed PE, with support sets by Los Angeles' rap-rockers Crazy Town, the Bakersfield-based hard rockers Adema and Kentucky nu-metal band Flaw. Tickets start at $25 with VIP options available. On Saturday at 8 p.m., Tom Petty tribute act Last Dance hits the Art Theater stage with a support set by Region rock/pop group Apollo Selene. Tickets: $10 advance/$15 day of show. More: brickartlive.com.

• Saturday at Avenue 912 (202 W. Ridge Road) in Griffith (avenue912events.com) presents a multi-band, all ages heavy rock concert starting at 8 p.m. with support performances by Chasing Allura and The Sky Burns Grey. Headlining this free admission concert to celebrate their official stage debut as a brand new group is BOSSTEL, the latest heavy original music project by longtime Midwest metal singer Jammie Bosstel (facebook.com/jammie.bosstel). More: avenue912events.com.

• The "Free Country Friday Concerts" on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary features a performance of top cover songs by Young Guns Country Band.

On Saturday at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage, one will find Alanna Royale, whose style is best described as classic-minded R&B and soul music for the modern age. She delivers a sound rooted in big melodies, blasts of brass, percussive punch and old-school grooves, with songs that shine a light not only on Alanna's larger-than-life voice, but also her songwriting chops.

Elsewhere in the casino, catch Gabe Schonman belting out a variety of hits of various genres and styles on Friday at The Council Oak Bar Stage. On Saturday, that stage welcomes back for a second week, the blues, funk and soul of Detroit-based singer Laura Rain. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Today is "National Day of Rock 'N' Roll" and the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is celebrating it by offering a "buy one get one" online ticket special on selected concerts at the Hard Rock Live theater, including Daughtry, Tesla and Anthrax. This special is today only though, so get your fingers to the keyboard. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/promotions/national-rocknroll.

• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) serves up the bluesy and funky sounds of Mojo Daddy on Friday, followed with more blues on Saturday by Derek Caruso & The Blues Fuse. Music starts at 8 p.m. The weekly "Blues Jam" happens Sundays from 7-10 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso features a 6 p.m. solo performance tonight by blues guitarist/vocalist Jack Whittle, who will likely be spotlighting songs from his new self-titled solo album. More blues follows through the weekend with Ivy Ford bringing her sassy self to the venue on Friday, followed by the Jason Martin Trio on Saturday. Music starts at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.

• The monthly "Songwriter Night hosted by Danny Lemmon" at Smokey Jo's for this month is scheduled for July 13 and runs from 6-10 p.m. The series of shows is done on an invitational basis and along with host artist Danny Lemmon, this event will feature pop balladeer Mike Wallace, rocker Carl Leach, folk artists Deb "Dukes McKee" Van Dril and Dominic D'Andrea, rocker Billy Klein (of the Loretto Lane band), and Americana troubadour John Gaetano.

• Readers and fans of this column can catch me on the radio: Tuesdays (7-8 p.m. Central) for "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio (lakeshorepublicradio.org); Sundays (6-9 p.m. Central) for my all vinyl album program, "Needle Drop," on WIMS-AM/FM (wimsradio.com); and on various stations and times for "Midwest BEAT Blues."

The latter program airs Fridays (7-9 p.m.) on 89.1-Lakeshore Public Radio in Lake County; on Tuesdays (7-9 p.m. Central) and Sundays (3-5 p.m. Central) on WIMS-AM/FM in LaPorte County; and Friday's (7-9 p.m. Eastern) on WHFB-AM/FM in Benton Harbor, Michigan. More: tomlounges.com.