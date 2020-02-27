Classical masterpieces: Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra presents next concert on March 6

A mix of classical works will be in the spotlight during Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra's upcoming concert.
"Vivaldi, Rachmaninoff and Beethoven" will be presented March 6 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church in Merrillville. The concert highlights many of the works those composers are known for which are favorites of concertgoers around the globe. (As of press time, the concert is sold out).
The orchestra's show will also celebrate the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven. Beethoven's "Symphony No. 5" will be one of the popular compositions performed by the symphony during the concert.
Among special guests for the show are pianist Yana Reznik and NISO concertmaster and violinist Michele Lekas.
"I'll play Rachmaninoff's 'Piano Concerto No. 1,' which Rachmaninoff wrote when he was just 18 years old and it is so full of depth and emotion," said Yana Reznik.
Reznik said she initially collaborated with Kirk Muspratt, conductor/music director of NISO, and the orchestra three years ago when they played DeFalla's "Nights in the Gardens of Spain."
"That was a magical experience for me as the orchestra and piano really communicate with each other. It was memorable to feel the connection with Kirk and each player. What amazed me about Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra was how much respect there is for each other and how everyone brings forth their passion to make beautiful music as one breathing organism," she said.
Violinist Lekas will perform Vivaldi's work "The Four Seasons" along with the orchestra. "The Four Seasons" is a series of four violin concerti written between 1716-1717.
Reznik, who hails from Russia, said she's long loved the art of piano performance.
"I began playing the piano when I was 7 years old as many kids did in Russia. But when I was 11, I had my first big stage experience and I fell in love with performing," Reznik said
"Being in the spotlight and bringing joy to the crowd has become worth the endless lonely hours of practicing which precede the concerts," she added.
While performing solo on piano is exhilarating, Reznik said, it's always something special when performing with a full symphony.
"To me, the best type of musical collaboration is one with an orchestra as it adds so much color and variety of sound which piano alone cannot create," Reznik said.
In addition to the March 6 concert, a pre-concert lecture will take place at 6:15 p.m.