Classical masterpieces: Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra presents next concert on March 6

A mix of classical works will be in the spotlight during Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra's upcoming concert.

"Vivaldi, Rachmaninoff and Beethoven" will be presented March 6 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church in Merrillville. The concert highlights many of the works those composers are known for which are favorites of concertgoers around the globe. (As of press time, the concert is sold out).

The orchestra's show will also celebrate the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven. Beethoven's "Symphony No. 5" will be one of the popular compositions performed by the symphony during the concert.

Among special guests for the show are pianist Yana Reznik and NISO concertmaster and violinist Michele Lekas.

"I'll play Rachmaninoff's 'Piano Concerto No. 1,' which Rachmaninoff wrote when he was just 18 years old and it is so full of depth and emotion," said Yana Reznik.

Reznik said she initially collaborated with Kirk Muspratt, conductor/music director of NISO, and the orchestra three years ago when they played DeFalla's "Nights in the Gardens of Spain."