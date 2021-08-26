Classical music and rock mash on Saturday

“When approached by Tommy and his team about a beer, we jumped at the opportunity to collaborate on something authentic to Pittsburgh, while also paying homage to a legendary rock band," says Voodoo CEO Matteo Rachocki. Styx recently released their 17th studio album, "Crash of the Crown," via its own label Alpha Dog 2T/UME. More at Styxworld.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• I'm very sad to report that Robert "Bob" Martinez -- longtime Region musician, night club owner and friend to so many of us in the Chicagoland/NWI music community -- passed away this week after a long illness. Further details were unknown at press time. Bob was a powerhouse drummer and the former owner of the popular rock club Standing Room Only (SRO) in Hammond. So many of us have great memories of working with Bob and he helped many musicians along the way. He will be greatly missed. Condolences to his wife Debra Martinez, family and friends.

• This Friday at The Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) finds a multi-band bill of tribute bands rocking hard and heavy. Performing are: Jalepeno Poppers (Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute), American Idiots (Green Day), Ixnay (Offspring) and A Little Piece of Heaven (Avenged Sevenfold). The Positive Vibe Technicians return with more '90s sounds at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $10 general admission for each show. More: brickartlive.com.