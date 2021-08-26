Classical music and rock mash on Saturday

Eclectic Chicago group Classical Blast, who blend chamber music with rock hits new and old, will give the only 2021 Northwest Indiana performance of their "Bach to Rock" repertoire this Saturday at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City.
"We'll be back in Indiana in December for our annual holiday show, 'Dark Side of the Yule,' but this will be our only Northwest Indiana performance of the 'Bach to Rock' show, which is an entirely different collection of songs," said Classical Blast manger/songwriter Barbara Weigand. "Of course, we'll be including many of the songs from the brand new album in Saturday's set."
The Michigan City show is also the Northwest Indiana CD release party for the group's fourth studio album, "Life On Fire," a 12-song collection that is a mix of new original compositions and the band's trademark mash-ups of famous works by the great masters and great pop composers. Examples of the latter are blendings of The Cranberries' "Zombie" with Mozart's "Lacrimosa," and Muse's "Uprising" with Bach's "Toccata & Fugue in D minor."
"Life on Fire" was recorded during the 2020 pandemic shut down at Chicago's Dr. Caw Studio." Since so many musicians were not working, Weigand reached out and managed to get several special guests to appear on the album. Among those guests are White Cross guitarist Rex Carroll, flamenco guitar duo Guitarra Azul and vocalists Pino Farina, Cheryl Rodey, and Keith Semple.
"This all ages concert is a very intimate show," said drummer Dave Kelly, noting the group will be returning from a large festival performance in Michigan earlier in the day, making the opportunity right for this kind of gig. "It'll be very cool to have the audience so close to the stage for this special performance."
Drummer Kelly's rhythm partner is bassist/keyboardist/songwriter Bill Syniar, a founding member of late-'70s recording group Tantrum.
Saturday's performance will feature violinist Greg Hirte, Guatemalan-born vocalist/acoustic guitarist Sophie Monroy, and cellist/composer/arranger Kelsee Vandervall.
Styx brews up more than music
Not just Chicago's band any longer, the Midwest-born rock band Styx, hitched their musical wagon a few years ago to the Pittsburgh Steelers football team when their big hit, "Renegade" became the team's adopted theme song. It is played during the third quarter at every home game.
"We are excited to announce Styx, in partnership with Voodoo Brewing Co., is bringing our Oh Mama beer to a frosty mug near you," said Styx guitarist Tommy Shaw in a press release this week. The band has teamed up with Voodoo Brewing Co. to bring fans their latest creation, "Oh Mama," a Traditional Golden American Lager especially brewed for their fans in the Steel City.
“When approached by Tommy and his team about a beer, we jumped at the opportunity to collaborate on something authentic to Pittsburgh, while also paying homage to a legendary rock band," says Voodoo CEO Matteo Rachocki. Styx recently released their 17th studio album, "Crash of the Crown," via its own label Alpha Dog 2T/UME. More at Styxworld.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• I'm very sad to report that Robert "Bob" Martinez -- longtime Region musician, night club owner and friend to so many of us in the Chicagoland/NWI music community -- passed away this week after a long illness. Further details were unknown at press time. Bob was a powerhouse drummer and the former owner of the popular rock club Standing Room Only (SRO) in Hammond. So many of us have great memories of working with Bob and he helped many musicians along the way. He will be greatly missed. Condolences to his wife Debra Martinez, family and friends.
• This Friday at The Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) finds a multi-band bill of tribute bands rocking hard and heavy. Performing are: Jalepeno Poppers (Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute), American Idiots (Green Day), Ixnay (Offspring) and A Little Piece of Heaven (Avenged Sevenfold). The Positive Vibe Technicians return with more '90s sounds at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $10 general admission for each show. More: brickartlive.com.
• The Region will "feel the noize" on Saturday as '80s metal band Quiet Riot, cranks up amps at Avenue 912 (202 W. Ridge Road) in Griffith. The L.A.-rooted band known for such chart-topping monster hits as "Mental Health (Bang Your Head) and "Mama Weer All Crazee Now" is in the early stages of its 40th Anniversary Tour. The current line-up is composed of Q.R. veteran members Chuck Wright (bass) and Alex Grossi (guitarist), with vocalist Jizzy Pearl back on the microphone. Johnny Kelly is now behind the kit, as original drummer Frankie Banali passed away a year ago this month. Tickets: $20 and up. Opening the show is Chicago-based band, The Outfit. More: avenue912.com.
• With Nine Inch Nails canceling all 2021 tour dates, including this year’s Riot Fest, the festival is unveiling a wave of announcements bound to excite anyone planning on attending. Along with announcing major headliner additions -- Morrissey (Sept. 16), and Slipknot (Sept. 19) -- festival organizers have announced more "Riot Fest Late Night Shows" have gone on sale. More: https://riotfest.org/chicago/lineup.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes a night of "Dead"-style jam rock courtesy of Stealin' The Farm on Friday at 7 p.m. Then rock band DOWnfall takes over on Saturday. A weekly Sunday "Blues Jam" is hosted 7-11 p.m. by Cory Dennison. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• The Memorial Opera House (104 E. Indiana St.) in Valparaiso has announced a return to producing in-house concerts with three tribute band shows scheduled for the month of October. First up is The Megabeatles on Oct. 9, followed by Echoes of Pompeii on Oct. 15, and Marraskesh Express on Oct. 23. All shows are 7:30 p.m. All tickets: $40-$80. More: 219-548-9137 or memorialoperahouse.com.
• Catch a performance tonight by blues guitarist Gerry Hundt at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso. Grateful Dead tribute Dead To Rights performs on Saturday. Music starts at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• The Together Band is performing a free outdoor concert at St. Demetrios GreekFest (7021 Hohmam Ave.) in Hammond on Saturday from 7-11 p.m.
• Guitarist Nic Byrd is the guest host for this week's Open Mic Monday at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City. The weekly all ages, non-alcohol "open mic" features a provided stage backline and runs from 6-9 p.m. Sign up early. Looking for something to do tonight? From 6-9 p.m., The Bin hosts its monthly family-fun event, "Paint Pour & Pizza," where scratchy old albums are turned into unique pieces of art with instructor Kim Bucheit, while enjoying pizza and beverages. More: 219-210-3813.
• Folk musician and songwriter Dan Navarro returns to The Acorn (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan Friday. He's currently touring to support his brand new album with James Lee Stanley, "All Wood & Led." Opening for Dan is singer-songwriter Joe George. More: acornlive.org and dannavarro.com
• Friday's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" program on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio features Chicago-based group Classical Blast from 1-2 p.m., followed at 2 p.m. by Leslie Bailey to discuss an upcoming 9/11 First Responders event in Valparaiso. Stream live: lakeshorepublicradio.org.
