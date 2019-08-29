Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra is tuning up to present its 2019-2020 season.
The orchestra, under the direction of conductor Kirk Muspratt, plans to open its season on Sept. 19 with "The Music of John Williams" program. The Williams concert will also have an additional performance on Sept. 20.
Now in its 78th season, the symphony will present a variety of "favorites," according to Muspratt, who carefully selects the repertoire for each concert of the season. The conductor has long said it's important for him to listen to audience members' requests.
The upcoming season will feature an array of works including everything from compositions made famous by classical icons such as Beethoven, Vivaldi and Rachmaninoff to the popular Holiday Pops concert and the music of "West Side Story."
Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will perform all of its shows going forward at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church on the Merrillville/Crown Point border. This venue has become its permanent home and was selected for its excellent acoustics and intimate setting.
Classical music fans who want to plan out their season of shows to attend can survey the following schedule. Orchestra personnel promise there will be much to enjoy and choose from.
The 2019-2020 season: (All concerts will take place at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St., Merrillville/Crown Point border).
• "The Music of John Williams," season opening concert, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and 20.
• "Holiday Pops," 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 12 and 13. Featured performers include Jesse Donner, the Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus, Crown Point High School Choir and Plum Grove Strings.
• "Vivaldi, Rachmaninoff & Beethoven," 7:30 p.m. March 6, 2020. Featured performances include Yana Reznik on piano and Michele Lekas on violin.
• "Carmina Burana & Firebird," 7:30 p.m. April 3, 2020. Featured performers are Katherine Weber, Thomas Alaan, Nick Ward and the Symphony Chorus.
•"West Side Story in Concert," 7:30 p.m. May 14 and 15, 2020. Featured performers include Brittany Hebel, Erich Bucholz, Kate Tombaugh, Bill McMurray and the Symphony Chorus.