Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra begins its new season on Sept. 19 with "The Music of John Williams." The show will also be performed on Sept. 20. Single tickets for the concerts of the season range from $35 to $75. Subscribers may also Compose Their Own Series by choosing only the concerts they want to attend. Call 219-836-0525 for more information on the season and the Compose Their Own Series program. Visit NISOrchestra.org. The symphony's gala "A Concert with Courses" will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Halls of St. George in Schererville. Music and cuisine will be featured. Gala tickets are $165 and include dinner and concert.