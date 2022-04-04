Clint Black brings his country sounds to Hard Rock Live

The stage of Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary was alive with the sound of country music courtesy of Clint Black recently.

Black performed a 90-minute show starring a playlist from his three decades in the music business. The singer performed songs from his latest album "Out of Sane" and tunes from throughout his career.

Prior to the show, audience members got a taste of his talk show "Talking in Circles With Clint Black" as segments from the show were seen on the screens set up on stage. Black's music, featuring some of "the songs you won't hear" in the concert, played in the background prior to the show as well.

The video screen content displayed during the show, which was designed by Black, was engaging and creative.

On stage, Black is a musician who connects with his audience and whose songs touch the heart of fans. In a past interview, Black said he wanted people attending the show to "escape all of the things they have to think about everyday whether it's work or family concerns...Just all those things that worry each of us. I hope they can leave that at the door and enjoy some music and have some laughs."

Black's crowd did enjoy the show as they sang along to the tunes and were seen walking out in a good mood with smiles on their faces.

To learn more about Black's current tour, visit clintblack.com.

