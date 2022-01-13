 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clint Black to perform at Hard Rock Live
urgent

Clint Black to perform at Hard Rock Live

Clint Black

Pictured is Clint Black.

 Provided

Tickets will go on sale Friday for an upcoming Region concert by country star Clint Black.

Black will perform at 8 p.m. March 18 at Hard Rock Live, which is Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's state-of-the-art music venue. The show will be the first country concert scheduled at the music venue since it opened last November.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look of the new Hard Rock Live entertainment venue at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. The first show begins Nov. 4.

Tickets for Black's concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. His March 18 show will begin at 8 p.m. Doors open for the concert at 7 p.m.

Black hit the charts with his first album "Killin' Time" in 1989. He's garnered various awards and musical accolades during his career. The musician's latest album is "Out of Sane," which was released in the spring of 2020.

Tickets for "An Evening with Clint Black" range from $49.50 to $89.50. The show is all reserved seating and open to ages 21 and up. Visit Ticketmaster at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/05005C26A1661F99.

FYI: Call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

