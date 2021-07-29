Come to the cabaret: Benefit concert to be held in Michigan City

Music fans fond of tunes from Broadway musicals and other cabaret-style songs will want to be in the audience for this weekend's "Cabaret at the Gardens" benefit concert.

The shows, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, will be held at Friendship Botanic Gardens in Michigan City. The concerts, running from 6:30 to 9 p.m., will benefit Dunes Arts Foundation and Friendship Botanic Gardens.

"This is our first cabaret at Friendship Gardens," said Elise Kermani, managing director of Dunes Arts Foundation. She added that proceeds from the benefit will help with the renovation of the Dunes Summer Theatre. Proceeds will also assist Friendship Botanic Gardens as well.

Kermani said it was a "nice marriage" between the two groups in their presentation of this event. "It's a good way to broaden our respective audiences," she added.

The concert, which will be performed in the garden's Celebration Pavilion, is directed and hosted by Steve Scott, a Dunes Arts resident guest director.

On the musical roster will be tunes from shows such as "Camelot," "Sweeney Todd," "Hamilton," "West Side Story," "Waitress" and more.