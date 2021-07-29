Come to the cabaret: Benefit concert to be held in Michigan City

Music fans fond of tunes from Broadway musicals and other cabaret-style songs will want to be in the audience for this weekend's "Cabaret at the Gardens" benefit concert.
The shows, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, will be held at Friendship Botanic Gardens in Michigan City. The concerts, running from 6:30 to 9 p.m., will benefit Dunes Arts Foundation and Friendship Botanic Gardens.
"This is our first cabaret at Friendship Gardens," said Elise Kermani, managing director of Dunes Arts Foundation. She added that proceeds from the benefit will help with the renovation of the Dunes Summer Theatre. Proceeds will also assist Friendship Botanic Gardens as well.
Kermani said it was a "nice marriage" between the two groups in their presentation of this event. "It's a good way to broaden our respective audiences," she added.
The concert, which will be performed in the garden's Celebration Pavilion, is directed and hosted by Steve Scott, a Dunes Arts resident guest director.
On the musical roster will be tunes from shows such as "Camelot," "Sweeney Todd," "Hamilton," "West Side Story," "Waitress" and more.
Kermani said a talented cast of singers, who are also actors, will bring the songs to life. Those starring in the show include musical artists who've performed at Dunes Summer Theatre as well as guest artists Sophia Byrd and Andrew Turner. Musical accompaniment will be by Andrew Flasch and his jazz trio.
Singer Sophia Byrd said she's happy to be taking the stage for the Cabaret benefit. With not being able to perform live during the past year, she said she's really looking forward to it.
"I'm excited to be performing with such talented people," Byrd said. Byrd, who is a Beverly native, is a graduate of the Lyric Theatre. She's performed with a variety of artists including Jennifer Hudson, Yo-Yo Ma and Chance the Rapper.
Byrd said she's been interested in music since she was a child.
"I started singing when I was 6 in the Chicago Children's Choir," she said. Byrd has always loved to sing and said she enjoys "the process and learning new music."
Byrd's first solo album will debut at the end of August and will feature original music.
In addition to the concert, the event will feature a bar on site and food trucks. For tickets and information, call Frienship Botanic Gardens at 219-878-9885 or visit friendshipbotanicgardens.org. For information on Dunes Arts, call 219-879-7509 or visit dunesARTS.org.