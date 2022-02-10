Comin' back to Indiana: The Jacksons to bring hits to Hard Rock Live

It's been a few years since The Jacksons brought a show to the Region.

Next week, fans of Gary's first family will have an opportunity to revel in the sound of the music of The Jacksons when Jackie, Tito and Marlon perform a concert Feb. 18 at Hard Rock Live at Gary's Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

The brothers, who recently celebrated 50 years in show business, are anxiously awaiting the concert, which will be a joyous homecoming for them.

"I'm looking forward to it," said Marlon Jackson. "It's been a long time since we came back to Gary to perform so this will be great," he said.

Tito Jackson said they've come back to Gary before through the years for several reasons but haven't really performed all that many times in the area. In the last decade the brothers performed at the now shuttered Star Plaza Theatre and also at The Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.

But the last time they performed in Gary proper was as kids.

"It's a special audience to us," Tito said. "So, it's very exciting. Gary has always treated us special."

Jackie added it'll be nice to see people they haven't seen in awhile. "We'll see people we went to school with and family and friends. It's a special thing going back to play in your hometown," Jackie said.

Jackie joked that he's also looking forward to seeing snow again.

Jackie, Tito and Marlon, along with Michael and Jermaine, took the music world by storm starting as children in The Jackson 5 during the 1960s. Through the years, the Jacksons grew their musical dynasty as Janet, Randy, LaToya and oldest sister Rebbie were all involved in various ways in the family's career of music making.

The brothers said they believe their music has endured all these years because of its quality, lyrical and musical content.

"It's the type of music that you can bring your entire family to and they won't be offended," Jackie said.

Marlon said the current concert will feature all the expected Jackson hits.

"We're going to have a great time. And we're going to have a Jackson party on stage. Everybody can be a part of it and enjoy themselves," Marlon said.

"We'll do the songs people know," Jackie said, adding they've got so many hits they could easily play for five hours without repeating anything.

Among tunes fans can expect to hear on the playlist are "I Want You Back," "ABC," "Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)," "I'll Be There," "Can You Feel It," and more.

The brothers said they're honored to be performing in the Hard Rock Live, which opened at the end of 2021. The lobby area of Hard Rock Live is dedicated to the Jackson family and sports memorabilia and photos of the entire clan.

"I thought they did an excellent job," Marlon said. He said when they were first made aware of how Hard Rock personnel wanted to honor the family and its musical legacy at the Gary property, they were pleasantly surprised.

"They told us what they wanted to do and we gave them some ideas. It was like a marriage. We got together and made it work," Marlon said.

In addition to the concerts the brothers occasionally perform around the world, all three have separate projects they're working on.

"I have a blues band. And there's always something to do with the band," Tito said, adding he'll be touring with the blues band again in the summer.

Jackie said he's currently putting together a charity concert that will happen sometime in the fall in Las Vegas. It will also include a host of other performers.

Marlon is busy at work on a special documentary tentatively called "The Man, The Music, The Mystery."

"It's about a guy who was one of the greatest managers and managed one of the greatest bands in the world but never got the recognition. And his name happens to be Joseph Jackson," Marlon said, about the late Jackson patriarch.

The Jacksons said they hope fans attending their Gary show will happily look back on past times and the music they enjoyed growing up.

"We put the show together so they can reminiscence, sing along, dance and have fun," Jackie said.

FYI: The Jacksons will perform at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. Tickets are $65 and up for reserved seating. Ages 21 and up. Visit ticketmaster.com or hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.