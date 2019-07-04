{{featured_button_text}}

When summer rolls around, music fans know there'll be a variety of concerts to enjoy on stages around the Region and Chicagoland.

Whether you like classic rock, country, blues, pop, jazz, retro sounds or other assorted musical styles, the stages will heat up with music for all tastes this season.

Check out the following list to see who's on the upcoming concert agenda. The list is just a sample of who you'll find on local stages.

The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Centre Drive., Hammond; Visit horseshoehammond.com:

Reba McEntire, Sept. 6

An Evening with KEM, Sept. 13

Buddy Guy, Sept. 14

Little Joe Y La Familia, Sept. 21

An Evening with Maze featuring Frankie Beverly with special guests Loose Ends, Sept. 27

Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Visit fourwindscasino.com

Daughtry, July 5

Leonid & Friends, July 6

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, July 12

Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns Tour, July 26

The Beach Boys,  Aug. 2

Happy Together Tour, Aug. 9

Boyz II Men, Aug. 16

Jon Anderson of YES, Aug. 17

Air Supply, Sept. 6

The Ultimate Queen Celebration,  Sept. 7

Chaka Khan, Sept. 13

.38 Special, Sept. 27

Festival of the Lakes, The Pav and Wolf Lake Memorial Park, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. Visit festivaofthelakes.com

Nelly, July 17

3 Doors Down, July 18

Bad Company, July 19

The Roots, July 20

Los Huracanes Del Norte, July 21

Porter County Fair, Porter County Expo Center and Fair Grounds, 215 E. Division St., Valparaiso. Visit portercountyfair.com

Luke Combs, July 19

Newsboys with Sidewalk Prophets, July 20

Sawyer Brown with Diamond Rio, July 21

United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Visit unitedcenter.com:

Khalid with special guest Clairo, July 25

Jeff Lynne's ELO with special guest Dhani Harrison, July 27

Barbra Streisand, Aug. 6

Queen + Adam Lambert, Aug. 9

Backstreet Boys, Aug. 10

John Mayer, Aug. 14 and 15

Jonas Brothers, Sept. 19 and 20

Chris Brown with special guests Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy, Sept. 26

Allstate Arena, Rosemont. Visit ticketmaster.com:

Michael Buble, July 20

Gloria Trevi: Diosa De La Noche Tour, Sept. 21

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. Visit ticketmaster.com and livenation.com.

Heart with Sheryl Crow and Lucie Silvas, July 11

Shinedown, July 14

Alice Cooper & Halestorm, July 21

MC Hammer with Sir Mix-A-Lot, Kid 'N' Play, 2 Live Crew and The Funky Bunch, July 25

Wiz Khalifa, July 27

Brad Paisley with Chris Lane and Riley Green, Aug. 3

Santana with special guest The Doobie Brothers, Aug. 4

Nelly and TLC, Aug. 18

Iron Maiden with The Raven Age, Aug. 22

Dierks Bentley, Aug. 23

