When summer rolls around, music fans know there'll be a variety of concerts to enjoy on stages around the Region and Chicagoland.
Whether you like classic rock, country, blues, pop, jazz, retro sounds or other assorted musical styles, the stages will heat up with music for all tastes this season.
Check out the following list to see who's on the upcoming concert agenda. The list is just a sample of who you'll find on local stages.
The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Centre Drive., Hammond; Visit horseshoehammond.com:
Reba McEntire, Sept. 6
An Evening with KEM, Sept. 13
Buddy Guy, Sept. 14
Little Joe Y La Familia, Sept. 21
An Evening with Maze featuring Frankie Beverly with special guests Loose Ends, Sept. 27
Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Visit fourwindscasino.com
Daughtry, July 5
Leonid & Friends, July 6
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, July 12
Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns Tour, July 26
The Beach Boys, Aug. 2
Happy Together Tour, Aug. 9
Boyz II Men, Aug. 16
Jon Anderson of YES, Aug. 17
Air Supply, Sept. 6
The Ultimate Queen Celebration, Sept. 7
Chaka Khan, Sept. 13
.38 Special, Sept. 27
Festival of the Lakes, The Pav and Wolf Lake Memorial Park, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. Visit festivaofthelakes.com
Nelly, July 17
3 Doors Down, July 18
Bad Company, July 19
The Roots, July 20
Los Huracanes Del Norte, July 21
Porter County Fair, Porter County Expo Center and Fair Grounds, 215 E. Division St., Valparaiso. Visit portercountyfair.com
Luke Combs, July 19
Newsboys with Sidewalk Prophets, July 20
Sawyer Brown with Diamond Rio, July 21
United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Visit unitedcenter.com:
Khalid with special guest Clairo, July 25
Jeff Lynne's ELO with special guest Dhani Harrison, July 27
Barbra Streisand, Aug. 6
Queen + Adam Lambert, Aug. 9
Backstreet Boys, Aug. 10
John Mayer, Aug. 14 and 15
Jonas Brothers, Sept. 19 and 20
Chris Brown with special guests Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy, Sept. 26
Allstate Arena, Rosemont. Visit ticketmaster.com:
Michael Buble, July 20
Gloria Trevi: Diosa De La Noche Tour, Sept. 21
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. Visit ticketmaster.com and livenation.com.
Heart with Sheryl Crow and Lucie Silvas, July 11
Shinedown, July 14
Alice Cooper & Halestorm, July 21
MC Hammer with Sir Mix-A-Lot, Kid 'N' Play, 2 Live Crew and The Funky Bunch, July 25
Wiz Khalifa, July 27
Brad Paisley with Chris Lane and Riley Green, Aug. 3
Santana with special guest The Doobie Brothers, Aug. 4
Nelly and TLC, Aug. 18
Iron Maiden with The Raven Age, Aug. 22
Dierks Bentley, Aug. 23