Music fans have been used to summertime being the main season for concerts. These days, concertgoers will find that there are a variety of shows filling the stages of Region and Chicago-area theaters during the fall and winter seasons as well.
The music plays in a big way year-round and there will be much to choose from in the next few months. Rock and country stars to pop, blues and folk artists will entertain fans.
Take a look at the following list and make plans to attend some shows. This is just a sampling of concerts:
- The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Centre Drive., Hammond; Visit horseshoehammond.com.
- An Evening with Maze featuring Frankie Beverly with special guests Loose Ends, Sept. 27
- Ledisi, Oct. 4
- The O'Jays and Peabo Bryson, Oct. 5
- Anthony Hamilton, Nov. 23
- Aaron Lewis: State I'm In Tour, Nov. 24
- Yanni, Dec. 7
- Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Visit fourwindscasino.com:
- .38 Special, Sept. 27
- Dennis DeYoung, Oct. 4
- Engelbert Humperdinck, Oct. 19
- REO Speedwagon, Nov. 9
- Jason Mraz & Raining Jane, Nov. 22
- Straight No Chaser, Nov. 29
- The Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St., on the Merrillville/Crown Point border. Call 219-836-0525 or visit NISOrchestra.org:
- The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Pops concert, Dec. 11, 12 and 13
- The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Visit thechicagotheatre.com:
- Avril Lavigne: Head Above Water Tour, Sept. 26
- Joey Diaz Live, Sept. 27
- Toto: 40 Trips Around The Sun, Oct. 4
- Madonna: Madame X Tour, Oct. 15, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 27
- Ray Montagne: Just Passing Through, Oct. 25 and 26
- Hozier: Wasteland, Baby! Tour, Nov. 3 and 4
- Trisha Yearwood, Nov. 7
- Kris Kristofferson and The Strangers, Nov. 15
- The Brian Setzer Orchestra's Christmas Rock Tour, Nov. 16
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Nov. 22
- Jason Mraz, Nov. 23 and 24
- United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Visit unitedcenter.com:
- Chris Brown with special guests Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy, Sept. 26
- The Black Keys: Let's Rock Tour, Sept. 27
- Chance the Rapper: The Big Tour, Sept. 28
- Post Malone, Oct. 1
- The Chainsmokers, Oct. 4
- Hugh Jackman, Oct. 11
- Sara Bareilles, Oct. 15
- Bob Seger: Roll Me Away Tour, Oct. 19
- Carrie Underwood: The Cry Pretty Tour, Oct. 29
- Tool, Nov. 3
- Cher with Nile Rodgers and Chic, Nov. 27
- Celine Dion, Dec. 1
- Allstate Arena, Rosemont. Visit ticketmaster.com:
- Mana, Oct. 11 and 12
- Marc Anthony Opus Tour, Oct. 27
- Bad Bunny X100Pre Tour, Nov. 29
- The Jonas Brothers, Dec. 3
- B96 Jingle Bash, Dec. 7
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30
- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. Visit ticketmaster.com and livenation.com:
- Jason Aldean: Ride All Night Tour, Sept. 27
- Kid Rock, Oct. 5