Music fans have been used to summertime being the main season for concerts. These days, concertgoers will find that there are a variety of shows filling the stages of Region and Chicago-area theaters during the fall and winter seasons as well.

The music plays in a big way year-round and there will be much to choose from in the next few months. Rock and country stars to pop, blues and folk artists will entertain fans.

Take a look at the following list and make plans to attend some shows. This is just a sampling of concerts:

  • The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Centre Drive., Hammond; Visit horseshoehammond.com.
    • An Evening with Maze featuring Frankie Beverly with special guests Loose Ends, Sept. 27
    • Ledisi, Oct. 4
    • The O'Jays and Peabo Bryson, Oct. 5
    • Anthony Hamilton, Nov. 23
    • Aaron Lewis: State I'm In Tour, Nov. 24
    • Yanni, Dec. 7
  • Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Visit fourwindscasino.com:
    • .38 Special, Sept. 27
    • Dennis DeYoung, Oct. 4
    • Engelbert Humperdinck, Oct. 19
    • REO Speedwagon, Nov. 9
    • Jason Mraz & Raining Jane, Nov. 22
    • Straight No Chaser, Nov. 29
  • The Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St., on the Merrillville/Crown Point border. Call 219-836-0525 or visit NISOrchestra.org:
    • The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Pops concert, Dec. 11, 12 and 13
  • The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Visit thechicagotheatre.com:
    • Avril Lavigne: Head Above Water Tour, Sept. 26
    • Joey Diaz Live, Sept. 27
    • Toto: 40 Trips Around The Sun, Oct. 4
    • Madonna: Madame X Tour, Oct. 15, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 27
    • Ray Montagne: Just Passing Through, Oct. 25 and 26
    • Hozier: Wasteland, Baby! Tour, Nov. 3 and 4
    • Trisha Yearwood, Nov. 7
    • Kris Kristofferson and The Strangers, Nov. 15
    • The Brian Setzer Orchestra's Christmas Rock Tour, Nov. 16
    • Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Nov. 22
    • Jason Mraz, Nov. 23 and 24
  • United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Visit unitedcenter.com:
    • Chris Brown with special guests Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy, Sept. 26
    • The Black Keys: Let's Rock Tour, Sept. 27
    • Chance the Rapper: The Big Tour, Sept. 28
    • Post Malone, Oct. 1
    • The Chainsmokers, Oct. 4
    • Hugh Jackman, Oct. 11
    • Sara Bareilles, Oct. 15
    • Bob Seger: Roll Me Away Tour, Oct. 19
    • Carrie Underwood: The Cry Pretty Tour, Oct. 29
    • Tool, Nov. 3
    • Cher with Nile Rodgers and Chic, Nov. 27
    • Celine Dion, Dec. 1
  • Allstate Arena, Rosemont. Visit ticketmaster.com:
    • Mana, Oct. 11 and 12
    • Marc Anthony Opus Tour, Oct. 27
    • Bad Bunny X100Pre Tour,  Nov. 29
    • The Jonas Brothers, Dec. 3
    • B96 Jingle Bash, Dec. 7
    • Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30
  • Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. Visit ticketmaster.com and livenation.com:
    • Jason Aldean: Ride All Night Tour, Sept. 27
    • Kid Rock, Oct. 5

