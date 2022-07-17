Counting Crows brings concert to Festival of the Lakes

Times Staff
The entertainment roster July 14 at Hammond's Festival of the Lakes starred Counting Crows.
Counting Crows, who is currently on its 2022 The Butter Miracle Tour, performed a mixed bag of tunes from the band's two decade's long career during its Region visit.
The rock group, established in San Francisco in the early '90s, is comprised of Adam Duritz, Jim Bogios, David Bryson, Charlie Gillingham, David Immergluck, Millard Powers and Dan Vickrey.
Counting Crows' latest tour supports the group's newest album "Butter Miracle Suite One," which was released in 2021.
Among tunes on the concert roster were "Round Here," "A Long December," "Hanginaround," "Mr. Jones," "Elevator Boots," "Omaha" and "Rain King."
Counting Crows 2022 tour takes them across the country this summer and also throughout Europe beginning in September.
The band will return to the Chicagoland area when it plays the Performing Arts Pavilion at New Lenox Commons in New Lenox, Illinois on Aug. 27.
For more information on Counting Crows and the band's tour, visit counting
crows.com.
PHOTOS: Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Joanne Carroll, coordinator for Benches on the Avenue, stands next to the back detail on the KISS bench.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
The KISS Destroyer bench was created by artist Rick Villarreal and sponsored by Abendroth Accounting.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
The My Fair Lady bench was done by artist Nick Schulien and sponsored by the Allied Restoration Contractors.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
The Beatles Yellow Submarine bench was created by artist Delaney Dylan and sponsored by the Aero Rubber Co.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
The Chance the Rapper Coloring Chicagoland bench was painted by artists Gabrielle Ciuteikis and Jacob Diaz and sponsored by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 9.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
The Pink Floyd the Wall bench was designed by by artist Julie Ucha and sponsored by ExperiGreen lawn care.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
The Weekend Starboy bench was created by artist Jaclyn Reidy and sponsored by the Tinley Park Park District.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
This is a detail from the Fleetwood Mac Rumours bench by artists Tim O’Brien and Samantha Cook sponsored by CDE Collision Centers.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
A full view of the bench depicting The Fleetwood Mac Rumours album cover.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
The Aerosmith Toys in the Attic bench was created by Dante DeBartolo, Allen Jebens, Tom Liston, Bob Renaud, and Terri Nugent. It's sponsored by Leonard and Associates Ltd.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
The Prince Purple Rain bench by artists Jennifer Bullard and The Painted Turtle is sponsored by An English Garden Flowers & Gifts.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Here's a detail from the Prince Purple Rain bench.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
The Nothing More bench by Veronica and Melissa Arreola was sponsored by 350 Brewing Co.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
The Illinois Represents bench was created by artists Amy Frale and Carla Zidek and sponsored by CNB Bank and Trust.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
The Jimmy Buffet bench was designed by artist Kathleen Dillon and sponsored by Ed & Joe’s Restaurant.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
The Led Zeppelin bench was created by artists Angela Simpson, Mike Schultz and family and sponsored by The Odyssey.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Legends Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen share a bench by artist Marty Rose and sponsored by Apple Chevrolet.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
The Grateful Dead bench is by artists Laura Garrity and Family and sponsored by 350 Brewing Co.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
The Albums of My Childhood bench was designed by artist Jennifer Schullen and sponsored by the Tinley Park Roller Rink.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
The Police bench was created by the Tinley Park Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association and sponsored by Robinson Engineering Ltd.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
The Elton John Goodbye Yellow Brick Road bench was created by Catherine Trezek and sponsored by Aurelio's Pizza.
Tony V, Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
The ZZ Top bench was created by Sherri Ordaz and Michael Woodman and sponsored by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 9.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
The Madonna bench was created by artist Emma Kresal and sponsored by Christopher Burke Engineering Ltd.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
This year the benches have a QR code that you can scan on your cellphone and listen to music from the artist represented.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
