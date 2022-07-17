Counting Crows brings concert to Festival of the Lakes

The entertainment roster July 14 at Hammond's Festival of the Lakes starred Counting Crows.

Counting Crows, who is currently on its 2022 The Butter Miracle Tour, performed a mixed bag of tunes from the band's two decade's long career during its Region visit.

The rock group, established in San Francisco in the early '90s, is comprised of Adam Duritz, Jim Bogios, David Bryson, Charlie Gillingham, David Immergluck, Millard Powers and Dan Vickrey.

Counting Crows' latest tour supports the group's newest album "Butter Miracle Suite One," which was released in 2021.

Among tunes on the concert roster were "Round Here," "A Long December," "Hanginaround," "Mr. Jones," "Elevator Boots," "Omaha" and "Rain King."

Counting Crows 2022 tour takes them across the country this summer and also throughout Europe beginning in September.

The band will return to the Chicagoland area when it plays the Performing Arts Pavilion at New Lenox Commons in New Lenox, Illinois on Aug. 27.

For more information on Counting Crows and the band's tour, visit counting crows.com.