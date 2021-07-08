Country artists to star in Crown Point

The City of Crown Point takes advantage this weekend of having the beautiful and spacious Bulldog Park nestled just off the downtown Square by presenting its first national concert event of the summer, and the first produced by the Mayor's Office of Special Events.
Nashville music stars Thompson Square and Jerrod Niemann set up shop and kick out their respective hits during a 6-10 p.m. concert Saturday at Franciscan Health Amphitheater at Bulldog Park, kicking off with Northwest Indiana's own rising star, Nate Venturelli.
With COVID restrictions having been lifted and summer activities finally getting back to normal all across the nation, Northwest Indiana music fans have already shown a strong desire to get back to enjoying live music under the stars.
Thompson Square is the professional moniker used by the husband/wife duo Keifer and Shawna Thompson who are best known for romantically-charged radio and chart hits such as “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not” and “If I Didn’t Have You.” Those songs both reached the top spot of the "Country Singles" chart, generating multi-platinum sales and earning the Thompsons recognition as Vocal Duo of the Year from both the Academy of Country Music (ACM) IN 2012, and the Country Music Association (CMA) in 2013.
The two each moved to Nashville separately to chase their own respective "neon rainbows" in the honky-tonks of Music City -- Keifer from Oklahoma and Shawna from Alabama -- ultimately meeting in a heated local talent competition. Cupid shot a few well placed arrows in their direction to pair them up personally and professionally.
That melding of their voices has made their trio of albums -- "Thompson Square" (2011), "Just Feels Good" (2013), and "Masterpiece" (2018) -- best-sellers and fan favorites.
Following a wave of success that began with their 2010 Grammy Award-nominated, double-platinum breakout single, "Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not," Thompson Square has shared tour dates around the globe with a Who's Who of superstar talents including Jason Aldean and Lady Antebellum (Lady A), while continuing to land songs on country music radio stations far and wide. Among their other charted Top 20 singles and radio favorites are "I Got You," “Glass,” and “Everything I Shouldn’t Be Thinking About.” More: thompsonsquare.com.
Singer-songwriter Jerrod Niemann opens this Saturday's concert with a set sure to contain such platinum-certified hits as “Drink to That All Night” and “Lover, Lover.” The latter song has some local history and connections, as Niemann's version is actually a cover version of the 1992 single, written by Chicagoan Daniel Pritzker and recorded under the title "You Don't Treat Me No Good," by Pritzker's regional group, Sonia Dada.
Niemann's career blasted off in 1999 and today his catalog contains seven studio albums and more than a dozen radio singles, including such notables as "One More Drinkin' Song," “Shinin' On Me,” “What Do You Want” and "Blue Bandana." Niemann has sold over 20 million records at last count. Writing country songs at the age of 8-years-old, Niemann has grown into a prolific Nashville hit-maker, who has written or co-written songs for such artists as Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, Jamey Johnson, Lee Brice and Colbie Caillat. He continues to tour both as a headliner and packaged with some of country’s hottest acts. More: jerrodniemannofficial.com.
Nate Venturelli has built quite a buzz throughout the Great Lakes area that is starting to reach beyond the Midwest, with his recently released single, “Union Man,” a song written about the story of his grandfather's life growing up and becoming a Union Steelworker. The song got its first spin locally on Lakeshore Public Radio in Merrillville and soon after, other stations around the Region and beyond started playing it as well.
“Union Man” is a tribute not just to the singer/songwriter's grandfather, but also a homage to the American work ethic and the notion of earning an honest day's pay for an honest day's work. That Venturelli is himself a union welder, gives a special credence to the heartfelt lyrics of the song, which has gotten rave reviews, recognition, and support from various unions around the country. More: facebook.com/nateventurelli.music.