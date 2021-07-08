Country artists to star in Crown Point

That melding of their voices has made their trio of albums -- "Thompson Square" (2011), "Just Feels Good" (2013), and "Masterpiece" (2018) -- best-sellers and fan favorites.

Following a wave of success that began with their 2010 Grammy Award-nominated, double-platinum breakout single, "Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not," Thompson Square has shared tour dates around the globe with a Who's Who of superstar talents including Jason Aldean and Lady Antebellum (Lady A), while continuing to land songs on country music radio stations far and wide. Among their other charted Top 20 singles and radio favorites are "I Got You," “Glass,” and “Everything I Shouldn’t Be Thinking About.” More: thompsonsquare.com.

Singer-songwriter Jerrod Niemann opens this Saturday's concert with a set sure to contain such platinum-certified hits as “Drink to That All Night” and “Lover, Lover.” The latter song has some local history and connections, as Niemann's version is actually a cover version of the 1992 single, written by Chicagoan Daniel Pritzker and recorded under the title "You Don't Treat Me No Good," by Pritzker's regional group, Sonia Dada.