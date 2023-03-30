How does one follow up a career highlight like getting presented with a Triple Platinum Album plaque from the RIAA on the stage of a legendary and hallowed venue as The Grand Ole Opry? By coming to Hobart, Indiana of course!

That's what country music duo Maddie & Tae are doing anyway. The duo were taken by complete surprise when just moments before they were to take the Opry stage to perform on March 3, they were presented with the plaque commemorating their #1 hit song, “Die From A Broken Heart” achieving Triple Platinum sales. Written by Maddie & Tae with Jonathan Singleton and Deric Ruttan, the track now stands as the pair’s most-certified song, surpassing sales of 3 million units.

Maddie & Tae have returned to their headlining "All Song No Static Tour" which brings them to The Hobart Art Theater tonight where all tickets have been sold out for weeks. It's been the same at every stop on the tour for the ladies, who added 12 additional markets to satisfy ticket demands from their feverish fan base. Opening this evening's concert is special guest, Patrick Murphy.

The high-energy concert set tonight will be filled with fan-favorites and a good deal of new music from Maddie & Tae's 2022 one-two punch projects, "Through The Madness Vol. 1" and "Through The Madness Vol. 2." Keep up with these superstars on the rise at: maddieandtae.com.

Queensryche on tour

Heavy metal icons Queensryche recently released -- "Digital Noise Alliance" -- their 16th studio album and it has a sense of "rebirth" for the band who started its journey back in 1982, when guitarist Michael Wilton co-founded the group with bassist Eddie Jackson. Wilton cites the two year break from playing due to the pandemic for much of that rejuvenation.

"Once it was deemed safe, we got together to write songs as a group from the ground up, and to utilize the energy and drive from being isolated for so long. We started from scratch, standing face to face in a room with our producer Zeus, and once we got started, it was like we unleashed a beast."

The passion of those sessions is felt on all 11 originals that populate the album. The bombastic drum sound comes from having recorded the drum parts in the living room of a mansion in Florida once owned by pro wrestler Hulk Hogan. "The place was beautiful and the living room was huge, so we got a very unique drum sound," Wilton said.

Once done, the group hit the road with Judas Priest for a U.S. Tour and are now headlining a series of their own dates, including Friday's 17 and over show at Chicago's Concord Music Hall (2047 N. Milwaukee Ave.) with special guests, Marty Friedman and Trauma. Tickets start at $30.

"It's the 'Digital Noise Alliance' tour, so of course, we are doing a lot of songs from the new album, but we're also doing some classic songs and even one we haven't played live since 1985," said Wilton. "This band is firing on all cylinders and sounds better than ever and we're glad to see so many people are ready to get back out there again with us." Rounding out the current Queensryche line-up is vocalist Todd LaTorre, guitarist Mike Stone and drummer Casey Grillo. More: queensrychofficial.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• Also expected to put a lot of folks into the seats this weekend at Hobart Art Theater are a pair of touring tribute groups. Heartache Tonight does a solid show of Eagles music on Friday. Showtime is 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $15, with various VIP options available. On Saturday at 8 p.m., the Art presents Bob Seger tribute group Night Moves. General admission tickets are $15 with VIP upgrades available. With all the tours now back on the road for Spring and Summer, Art is among the venues stacking up shows. One of those happens Sunday at 6 p.m. with death metal group Morbid Angel headlining the "United States Tour Of Terror," featuring support sets by Crypta, Skeletal Remains, and Revocation. Tickets: $35. More on all Art Theater shows at brickartlive.com.

• The weekly "Acoustic Thursday" concert series tonight from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, features the return of Northwest Indiana country-pop songwriter, LeAnn Stutler, who mixes songs from her own albums with some covers by artists who have influenced her, and a few surprising cover songs. More: leannstutler.com

• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary brings free music to the Region every weekend and being served up at the Council Oak Stage is the Chicago-based Tad Robinson Blues Band on Friday with The Mackenzie O'Brien Band on the Cafe Stage on Friday. Jose Ramirez plays Saturday at Hard Rock Cafe.

The adventurous sounds of the international recording and touring group, Snarky Puppy, hit the stage at the casino's Hard Rock Live auditorium. The cost for an evening of inspired and eclectic music that is a hybrid of jazz, rock and R&B is $45. Tickets still available at press time. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• The duo of McMahon & Adrian perform tonight from 9 to 11 p.m. at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. Saturday features rock band Janky Limo at 9 p.m. Finnigans hosts "Open Stage Nights" at 9 p.m. on Sundays and Tuesdays. Fridays are "Karaoke Night". More: 219-865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• Tonight is " Karaoke Night" (8-11 p.m.) at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. On Friday, live music is on the menu with the funky blues grooves of Kenny Kinsey & Mojo Daddy, followed on Saturday by the R&B dance ensemble Together. The weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" happens from 7-10 p.m. Next Wednesday's acoustic night features a solo performance by guitarist/vocalist Chris Bolint of the band Zodiac from 5:30-8:30 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• The Boogie Monsters scare up some musical fun tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. Classic rock and more happens on Friday with The Underground Prophets at 8:30 p.m. followed Saturday by rockers Hessville Star. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan has a certified music legend on its stage tonight, as singer/songwriter Jim Messina performs a concert of songs that span his legacy and his five decades in the music business, including his tenure in two super groups -- Buffalo Springfield and Poco -- along with being half of the dynamic duo of Loggins & Messina. Tickets start at $73.50.

Another outstanding and iconic songwriter -- Beth Nielsen Chapman -- performs on Friday at the intimate Acorn. Chapman is a singer/songwriter who has released more than a dozen of her own albums, and whose songs have been recorded by a plethora of other famous artists, including Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Indigo Girls and others. Showtime for both concerts is 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central Tickets start at $35. More: acornlive.org.

• Things shift from music to comedy on Tuesday's Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." This week's celebrity guest will be Bret Ernst of the hit television series, "Kobra Kai." Ernst is on to promote his upcoming live stand up show at Hobart Art Theater in downtown Hobart on April 8. Stream live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.

