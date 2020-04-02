COVID-19 hits musicians Diffie, Merrill and Prine

By now most have heard the sad news that America lost country hit-maker Joe Diffie last Sunday to the COVID-19 virus. He was 61. This columnist interviewed Diffie during the 1990s, when he was riding the chart high with a string of Top 10 singles.
The good-natured honky-tonk singer known for such songs as "Home", "Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)”, “Bigger Than the Beatles” and “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets),” had put an impressive 18 songs into the Billboard Country Singles Top 10, with five of them climbing all the way to the #1 spot.
Diffie was cordial and down-to-earth during our interview. He came off as a regular guy, rather than a big time music star. That also seemed to be the consensus of local folks fortunate enough to have shared a quick moment with Diffie on Jan. 25, when he gave an energized performance at Hobart Art Theatre. The buzz about that Hobart show lasted for days.
I missed Diffie when he popped into my downtown Hobart store, The Record Bin, but was present later that evening when Art Theatre owner Shane Evans dropped off a signed color photo. Joe had heard about the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana's Pet Rock fundraiser this columnist produces each Spring and gifted the photo to help the homeless animal cause.
Although the March 21 fundraiser was postponed because of COVID-19, Diffie's signed photo will be auctioned when the event gets rescheduled. My condolences to Joe Diffie's family, friends and fans. To borrow the title of his most famous song, Diffie has gone "Home," but leaves a great legacy behind. More: joediffie.com.
ALAN MERRILL
Perhaps not as well known as Joe Diffie, but New York-based rocker Alan Merrill, 69, created some great music during the 1970s with his band, The Arrows. Merrill wrote and first recorded the musical anthem, "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" in 1975, later made internationally famous in 1982 when covered by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.
Alan's daughter, Laura Merrill, reported her father had been rushed to the hospital last Saturday after having self-quarantined himself due to cold symptoms, then died on Sunday. Only days earlier Merrill posted on FB that he was going to use quarantine time to catch up on reading books, watching movies and playing with his golden retriever.
This journalist spoke with Merrill on the radio a few times and later became Facebook friends. Merrill was another down-to-earth "regular guy" who clearly valued his fans and those of us in the media who continued to support his passion for music. He continued performing live until just a few weeks ago when "shelter in place" orders were given. A new Merrill album is said to be forthcoming. More: alanmerrill.com.
JOHN PRINE
The family of beloved Chicagoland music legend John Prine tweeted over the weekend that the 73-year-old singer/songwriter had been hospitalized in critical condition after a sudden onset of the COVID-19 virus.
Grammy Award-nominated 11 times and twice a winner, Prine received the Lifetime Achievement Grammy earlier this year. His latest album "Tree of Forgiveness" (Oh Boy Records) has been his biggest selling album ever, suggests the artist has a lot more great music to offer up.
At press time, reports claimed the artist's condition was improving. Prine beat cancer in the 1990s, so fans are hopeful this former Maywood, Illinois mail carrier will likewise return on the other side of this latest medical scare with more brilliant albums.
Interesting to note is how even while in a hospital bed John Prine is helping his neighbors in Nashville. Just 2 weeks before taking ill, he created a custom-designed John Prine T-shirt -- "Oh Boy! Nashville is Pretty Good" -- from which 100% of the proceeds benefit the Nashville Tornado Relief Fund. Find it on Prine's official web site: ohboy.com.
SO, YOU THINK YOU KNOW HAMMOND?
On April 13, my colleague -- Times business journalist Joseph S. Pete -- releases his new book, "Lost Hammond" (Arcadia Publishing/History Press), a reflective look back at places you might have known, places you might have forgotten, and even places you probably never even knew existed.
"Lost Hammond" is a 200-page paperback this writer found to be a very interesting read. It's a must have for anyone who grew up and/or came of age in Hammond, Indiana.
Even natives of Hammond, like the author himself, will likely discover a wealth of historical information and numerous interesting facts about a community built upon the meatpacking industry, that later became the largest city in Northwest Indiana. More: arcadiapublishing.com and historypress.net.
MUSIC NOTES
• With the release this month of, "Into Frenzy," the musical entity called Whatismu -- a name created by the musical duo of string instrumentalists/vocalists Lorrie Kountz and Laura Jansons -- has morphed into a full band project with the addition of bassist Art Scheer, drummer Jeff Fite and percussionist Mike Orfanos. The sound of these six new tracks reveal their sound has evolved along with the band's membership. Still deeply rooted in progressive rock, "Into Frenzy," feels less experimental than the first two CDs. This CD reels the project in a bit from the fringe with a bit more contemporary and dare I say, commercial appeal. More: whatismu.com.
• Chicago's eclectic piano-driven indie quartet The Claudettes release their new album "High Times In The Dark" (Forty Below Records) Friday (4/3). The group's fifth studio album was tracked in 10 days at Chicago's Shirk Studios and produced by Grammy winning producer Ted Hutt (Violent Femmes, Old Crow Medicine Show). Although Johnny Iguana’s piano is still at the center of the Claudettes’ rockin’ roots music, the sublime singing of Berit Ulseth really gets highlighted on this tasty 13-song collection. More: theclaudettes.com.
• Due to Governor Holcomb's mid-day press conference last Friday, the scheduled interview on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's music/arts program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," with author/educator Stephen Tow about his new book, "London, Reign Over Me: How England's Capitol Built Classic Rock" (Rowman & Littlefield) did not air. Instead the chat with Tow has been rescheduled for the "Midwest BEAT" program airing Tuesday (4/7) at 7 p.m. Stream it live at: www.lakeshorepublicradio.org.
