COVID-19 hits musicians Diffie, Merrill and Prine

By now most have heard the sad news that America lost country hit-maker Joe Diffie last Sunday to the COVID-19 virus. He was 61. This columnist interviewed Diffie during the 1990s, when he was riding the chart high with a string of Top 10 singles.

The good-natured honky-tonk singer known for such songs as "Home", "Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)”, “Bigger Than the Beatles” and “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets),” had put an impressive 18 songs into the Billboard Country Singles Top 10, with five of them climbing all the way to the #1 spot.

Diffie was cordial and down-to-earth during our interview. He came off as a regular guy, rather than a big time music star. That also seemed to be the consensus of local folks fortunate enough to have shared a quick moment with Diffie on Jan. 25, when he gave an energized performance at Hobart Art Theatre. The buzz about that Hobart show lasted for days.

I missed Diffie when he popped into my downtown Hobart store, The Record Bin, but was present later that evening when Art Theatre owner Shane Evans dropped off a signed color photo. Joe had heard about the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana's Pet Rock fundraiser this columnist produces each Spring and gifted the photo to help the homeless animal cause.