Covid inspires new music/video 'Furbaby' project

Northwest Indiana native Joe Winters, drummer and co-founder of The Steepwater Band, contacted me to share the news about a cool new side project he has been recording in recent weeks during Steepwater's downtime.
The project is called Furbaby & The Tight Spaces and the latest single, "Waiting," was released this week to YouTube via a creative music video now gathering a good deal of "thumbs up" right out of the box. View it at: https://youtu.be/e05rIyfWE9Y. Rocking the Rhodes piano on this track/video is Calvin Marty, producer/host of the podcasts at "irRegular People"(https://irregularpeople.show).
While Winters may drive this latest single with his percussive skills, the driving force behind this new single and the Furbaby project itself, is Adam Arling of the Chicago-based hard rock group, The Last Vegas.
If that band name sounds familiar, it's because The Last Vegas has had a fair share of success over the last several years, including opening shows for Motley Crue on that group's infamous Saints of Los Angeles Tour. Arling is the group's guitarist and he also plays bass on stage during live performances by Chicago's veteran alt-rock group, Urge Overkill.
Arling's resume also includes playing bass in the old-school hard rock group, Warrior Soul, a New York-based band once signed to Geffen Records that continues to record and tour. So it seems evident that Arling is not one to sit idle when there is music to be made and muse to follow.
Furbaby & The Tight Spaces is Arling's own solo project and it shows yet another side of his musicality, as he steps up as vocalist/guitarist. Earlier rock singles/videos under the Furbaby name were released by Arling during 2020 -- "Reaching Out (For Higher Ground)," "Boxed In," "I Can Only Give You Everything," "Behind The Door" and "Cocoa" -- all revealing the creative frustration of the lock down. Those are also available for viewing via at: https://www.furbaby.rocks/singles.
"When things shut down in the USA in March 2020, everyone suddenly had a lot of time on their hands. After being an active musician for years on end, it was a chance to sit down with some ideas and flesh 'em out. Trying different tones, textures, ways of writing, and saying 'why not' a lot," Arling wrote via social media. "Furbaby is an alt/garage/psych music side project hatched for the 2020s. It's a vehicle for experimenting with music, videos and photography, while reflecting on what's going on in a world that just got fast-forwarded into the future."
Winters said Arling has been a longtime friend and when the offer came to "mask up and sit in" for the latest Furbaby recording session with his buddy, it was a no-brainer. "Doing this was an opportunity to stay active and to do something creative while waiting to get back on the road (with Steepwater)," he said. "I think this song and the video is pretty cool and it was a lot of fun to make."
Arling's partner in this creative audio-visual project is Casey Murtaugh, who directs the videos that accompany his music. After viewing "Waiting" and past videos by the duo, one finds Murtaugh is the "yin" to Adam's "yang" when it comes to bringing it all home. For "The Waiting," she uses a combination of performance footage with clips from Chicago's "Gold Coast," and alternates from B&W to color, making nice use of various filters. The song itself is less heavy and hard edged than past Furbaby offerings, falling more into indie-pop territory, sporting an infectious melody line.
Things tend to rock a bit harder near the song's end, as Arling displays some nice Pete Townsend-esque "guitar windmilling", while the studio cat (aka "Furbaby") gets into the action by doing a keyboard run.
Winters added, "This is a really fun song with a current theme -- 'waiting' -- because we're all waiting around for something right now, right?" Fans of this interesting virtual (for now) project will not have to "wait" long for another offering from Furbaby & The Tight Spaces. "We have another song coming out next month too," said Winters, who will again be featured.
The collection of videos by Furbaby already posted have been creating a nice buzz about the very promising project, one that finally puts Arling front and center as his long and impressive musical journey continues.
MUSIC NOTES
• Jim Hillegonds -- frontman, vocalist and co-founder of the Chicago AC/DC tribute band BONFIRE -- will be the in-studio celebrity guest DJ this Sunday (6-9 p.m. CST) on Michigan City's WIMS-AM/FM radio program "Needle Drop." Hillegonds will be bringing in some of his favorite albums to spin, AC/DC and otherwise. Listeners to Sunday's program will have opportunities to call in to win tickets to see BONFIRE perform Feb. 20 at the Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in Hobart. The live concert will commemorate the 41st anniversary of AC/DC singer Bon Scott's death, and will also mark BONFIRE's 21st anniversary as a band. More: facebook.com/wimsneedledrop and facebook.com/chicagobonfire.
• This Friday at Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) things are kicking country-style with a music double-bill featuring Rye Davis and The Joe Stamm Band (7 p.m.). Tickets: $8. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre or brickartlive.com.
• Tonight's weekly "Thursday Open Mic Night" hosted by Jack Whittle happens at Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in Valparaiso. More guitar driven blues are presented when NWI recording artist Mike Gallemore bends his strings there on Friday. Twirl to the trippy sounds of The Grateful Dead on Saturday when GD tribute band, Dead to Rights performs. Music runs 7-10 p.m. each night. More: 219-309-1660 or elementswinebar.com.
• The Gerry Hundt Trio plays the blues Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 U.S. 20) in Porter. Hundt will bend his strings while anchored by The Kinsey Report rhythm section of Kenny Kinsey (bass) and Ralph Kinsey (drums). Things mellow a bit Saturday with the dynamic duo of acoustic music, Chris Sulcer and Lou Samaniego. Music runs 7-10 p.m. both nights. More: 219- 926-6211 and leroyshotstuff.com.
• This Friday finds a double bill of guests on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's 1-3 p.m. celebrity/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." At 1 p.m., Jamie James of The Kingbees, talks about being band leader for the late character actor Harry Dean Stanton's musical group, The Cheap Dates, as well as being Dennis Quaid's musical director. At 2 p.m., Ric Lee, drummer and co-founder of Ten Years After will discuss the band's legacy from Woodstock to now, and debut new tunes. Stream live in real time at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
• On Tuesday evening from 6-7 p.m. on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's evening edition of "Midwest BEAT," will be rising Northwest Indiana country singer/songwriter Nate Venturelli. A union welder by day, Venturelli has been gaining popularity and support as a singer/songwriter from various unions around the country due to his original tune about blue collar workers titled, "Union Man," written about his grandfather. Tune in or stream live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
