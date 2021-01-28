Covid inspires new music/video 'Furbaby' project

Furbaby & The Tight Spaces is Arling's own solo project and it shows yet another side of his musicality, as he steps up as vocalist/guitarist. Earlier rock singles/videos under the Furbaby name were released by Arling during 2020 -- "Reaching Out (For Higher Ground)," "Boxed In," "I Can Only Give You Everything," "Behind The Door" and "Cocoa" -- all revealing the creative frustration of the lock down. Those are also available for viewing via at: https://www.furbaby.rocks/singles.

"When things shut down in the USA in March 2020, everyone suddenly had a lot of time on their hands. After being an active musician for years on end, it was a chance to sit down with some ideas and flesh 'em out. Trying different tones, textures, ways of writing, and saying 'why not' a lot," Arling wrote via social media. "Furbaby is an alt/garage/psych music side project hatched for the 2020s. It's a vehicle for experimenting with music, videos and photography, while reflecting on what's going on in a world that just got fast-forwarded into the future."