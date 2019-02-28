Dennis Stroughmatt, of Creole Stomp, is a fortunate man. He is blessed to make a living through both of his passions.
As a lad, he aspired to teach history and is a late-bloomer French-speaking Creole fiddler and accordionist. He'll bring his band Creole Stomp to the Region for a Fat Tuesday show March 5 at Theatre at the Center in Munster.
Originally hailing from a small hamlet in Southeastern Illinois, Stroughmatt spent his teen years near the French-settled city of Vincennes, Indiana where he discovered the French-Creole culture.
Because Creoles are not exclusively from the bayou country of the deep South as most folks tend to believe, he embarked on a years-long physical journey of cultural discovery, spending time in various French-Creole communities that dotted the Illinois, Missouri, and Louisiana regions along the Mississippi River. During the quest, Stroughmatt learned to speak French fluently, discovered an affinity for playing fiddle and earned university degrees with the intent to one day teach and/or work in a museum.
Today, he takes equal pride in educating people about the Creole culture, as he does playing Creole music for them with Creole Stomp or his other band, Dennis Stroughmatt et l'Espirit Creole. Follow him at creolefiddle.com.
"I am sure people will be dancing a bit at our Fat Tuesday show in Munster," he said. "People should come expecting to clap, sing, smile, and have a good time!" He even teaches the audience a few words or phrases in French, to enable them to sing along on certain tunes.
After learning to play fiddle and accordion at the feet of Creole master musicians like Roy Boyer and Charile Pashia, Stroughmatt became so immersed in Creole culture that French-Creoles living along the Mississippi River near St. Louis viewed him as an adopted member of their group.
The Midwestern Creole sound is a vibrant blend of Celtic, Canadian and Old Timey music that bridges the gap between Northern Canadian and Southern Louisiana Creole and Cajun styles.
Having developed a love for playing music, Stroughmatt joined various bands before co-founding Creole Stomp in 2002. In the 18 years since, his group has captured the ears -- and equally important -- the feet of Louisiana music fans across North America.
"There are differences between the styles," he said of Creole, Cajun and Zydeco music. "Cajun is more European-rooted and accordion based, with lots of two-steps and waltzes. Cajun is heavy on French vocals and sometimes even sounds a little country music related. Creole music is more bluesy, there's some accordion in there, but it's much heavier on the fiddle and has a Caribbean rhythm."
Creole Stomp does all three in their show and more. "We definitely do a few straight-up Cajun waltzes, two-steps and swing songs. We also get out the washboard for a bit of Zydeco too," said Stroughmatt. The band even throws in some mazurkas, swamp pop and bayou blues into its shows.
Creole Stomp never plays two shows the same and never plays a song exactly the same way twice. "If you see us one night and you come back and see us the next night, you'll see two completely different shows..."We bring the authentic sound of Mardi Gras to people unable to go to New Orleans, or to St. Louis, where the two largest Mardi Gras celebrations are held."