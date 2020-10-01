Crown Point wraps summer with Oktoberfest

Held back from that album was the beautiful, haunting "Different Drugs (Song for Bill Hicks)." It was omitted because band founder/pianist/songwriter Iguana and Forty Below Records president Eric Corne agreed the song deserved its own singular spotlight as a standalone release. It gets just that Friday on all digital platforms and a companion lyric video can be seen/heard at: facebook.com/TheClaudettes or www.theclaudettes.com.

"Bill Hicks was a fiercely brilliant comedian, a hero to many, and it just killed me to contemplate his last days: 31-years-old, given a fatal cancer diagnosis, then moving back in with his parents, who had to witness the loss of their child," Iguana said. Johnny's vision for the song, though, was as much touched by bliss and contentment as it was by tragedy. "I imagined Bill back in his old bedroom, with his posters on the wall, his guitar on the stand…all his old high-school stuff."

Iguana added the band captured "Different Drugs (Song for Bill Hicks)" on just their second take in the studio, working with Grammy winning producer Ted Hutt.

MUSIC NOTES