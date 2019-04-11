Bluegrass quartet Nu-Blu returns to Chicago Street Theatre (154 W. Chicago St.) in Valparaiso for the latest installment of the popular "One Night Jam" concert series. Tickets are $20 for the 7 p.m. concert. Formed in 2003 by husband and wife musical duo Daniel and Carolyn Routh, the band hails from Siler City, North Carolina.
"We're on tour pretty much year round," said bassist Carolyn, who also contributes sweet soprano lead vocals. "We're together doing what we love to do most, making music together."
Carolyn previously fronted a contemporary Christian rock band that found itself in need of a bass player. A multi-instrumentalist, Daniel was a local grocery manager who took Carolyn up on her offer to play bass in her then band, which soon after became a traditional bluegrass group, later evolving into Nu-Blu, which plays a hybrid bluegrass style referred to as "Newgrass." More: nu-blu.com
Carolyn suffered a series of strokes shortly after Nu-Blu came together in 2003, which sidelined the band as she re-learned to talk, sing and do other things most people take for granted. "When you go through something like that, you come to really appreciate everything you have and everything you can do," she said. "I don't take anything for granted anymore." She added how meeting new people and seeing new places every day while making music with Daniel is a wonderful way to live life and has also been a great source of inspiration for their songwriting."
Rounding out the current line-up of Nu-Blue is Justin Harrison on fiddle/mandolin with Zach McCracken on Banjo. More: chicagostreet.org or (219) 464-1636.
A BARN FULL OF BEATLES
The 10th annual "MegaBeatles In The Barn" at Country Line Orchard (200 S. County Line Road) takes the Region back to the 1960s on both Friday and Saturday from 6 to 10:30 p.m. respectively. The gathering has grown this year from a single evening to two evenings because of public demand. "This event has sold out every year," said vocalist /guitarist Chad Clifford of both The Crawpuppies and MegaBeatles bands. "So, a second night has been added."
For both, the music is provided by the same cast as in years past -- The Chris & Lou Band and The Crawpuppies -- who after performing individual sets of Beatles music, return for a combined set featuring members of both bands, along with assorted special guests. That collective ensemble is called The MegaBeatles.
Both nights will feature different focus songs during the MegaBeatles set. On Friday, fans will hear them play "The Beatles" LP, commonly referred to as "The White Album." On Saturday, it will be "Abbey Road."
This year's celebration, produced by Tom Collins, will again benefit The Northwest Indiana Food Bank, which provides food to Hoosier families in need throughout the Region. Tickets: $25 single night adults/$45 double night adults / $10 Children (under 12). More event info: countylineorchard.com or 219- 947-4477.
MUSIC NOTES
• "Stars Over Valpo" returns for another year to Duesenberg Recital Hall in The Valparaiso University Center For The Performing Arts on the V.U. campus. Sunday's event runs 6 to 8 p.m. and offers a quick succession of original songs by 22 regional talents to benefit Valparaiso's low power, local radio station WVLP. Cost: $20. Performing one song each: Justin Sumler, John Derado, The Blues Project, Melissa Latronica, The Hot Rod Heathens, Ron Buffington, Jimmy Chaddock, Mitch Bright, Caroline and Pancho Rodea, Brian Lubeck, Frank Ruvoli, Ripley Street, James Wacasey, Chad Clifford, Nicole Lee, Mark Rongers, John Vermilye, Stop.Drop.Rewind, Joe Marcinek, Jeff Sarver, and Kelly Skaggs. More: 219-476-9000.
• To celebrate Record Store Day this Saturday, The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in Hobart features live performances (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) in front of the store by Region singer/songwriters Jack Whittle and James Gedda. In the case of bad weather, the performances will move inside. Complimentary light appetizers and refreshments will also be offered inside, along with storewide sale prices. On Sunday, The Record Bin hosts The Easter Bunny doing Photos with Pets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ($10 fee) benefiting Humane Society of Northwest Indiana, followed by the weekly "Live From The Record Bin" back room broadcast (4 to 6 p.m.) heard on RegionRadio.Live. This Sunday's artist is Jeff Sarver. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219-945-9511.
• The Picks play classic rock Friday 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Track Lounge (318 N. Jackson St.) in Crown Point. More: 219- 663-9838.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes The Nicole Jamrose Band on Friday at 8 p.m. followed on Saturday by classic rock by Bump Fuzzy at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• After battling a long illness, beloved drummer Tim Austin of Buddy Guy's Damn Right Blues Band, passed away last week. Aside from working with Guy, Austin played for a "Who's Who" in the world of blues during his career. My condolences to Mr. Austin's family, his band mates and his family. His presence in the Chicago Blues scene will be greatly missed.