The sounds of the '80s were alive during a recent concert at Ravinia in Highland Park, Illinois.
Boy George and Culture Club headlined the festive show which also featured The B-52s and Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey.
When it comes to showmanship and witty banter, not many performers can top Boy George. The British entertainer proved to be in fine form vocally and often talked to his audience.
Culture Club, these days, stars the original band members, along with Boy George on lead vocals. Fans welcomed seeing the originals back together again. The group's latest album "Life" is scheduled to be released in late October.
During the show, Culture Club delivered a mix of their biggest hits as well as covers of tunes by a few iconic entertainers who've passed away, including "Chain of Fools" by Aretha Franklin.
Shortly after opening with David Bowie tune "Let's Dance," Boy George addressed fans, said hello and welcomed all to the show.
"We are Culture Club, a living breathing soap opera. We deal with love and its many discontents," he told the crowd. The singer also talked about how music can "liberate" people.
On the Culture Club playlist for the musical party were "Time (Clock of the Heart)," "Miss Me Blind," "Church of the Poison Mind," the new "Let Somebody Love You," "I'll Tumble 4 Ya," "Karma Chameleon," and others.
The band also delivered a stellar cover of Robert Palmer's "Addicted to Love."
Prior to Culture Club taking the stage, Tom Bailey opened the show and performed assorted Thompson Twins' favorites such as "Lay Your Hands On Me," "Doctor! Doctor!," "Hold Me Now," and more.
The B-52s' setlist included "Mesopotamia," "52 Girls," "Party Out of Bounds," and various other tunes. The group ended their party with chart toppers "Love Shack" and "Rock Lobster."
