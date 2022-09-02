Culture Club offers a musical party on stage at Ravinia

When Boy George and Culture Club perform there's always a festive atmosphere on stage.

Boy George and Culture Club brought their latest show to Ravinia recently and performed a 90 minute show filled with innovative takes on their hits.

Boy George, who is the consummate and ever fascinating showman, always delivers witty banter and regularly speaks to the audience. George's vocals remain strong and it's always interesting to see what changes he'll make to tunes in the Culture Club arsenal.

Along with lead vocalist George, Culture Club still features Roy Hay and Mikey Craig. The concert opened with "Next Thing Will Be Amazing" with the group offering up "It's A Miracle" as a strong second tune.

"Absolutely let yourself go," Boy George told fans early on. "We'll provide the soundtrack to that." He told the crowd Culture Club's songs were always about "matters of the heart."

"We make soul music. Our message is never hold back on the emotion," Boy George said.

The hits were nonstop in this show which had audience members up the entire time.

Among tunes on the playlist were "I'll Tumble 4 Ya," "Time (Clock of the Heart)," "Miss Me Blind," the reggae-inspired "Everything I Own," "Church of the Poison Mind," a touching slower version of "Do You Really Want To Hurt Me" and closing number "Karma Chameleon."

The group's performance of The Rolling Stones' cover "Sympathy For The Devil" was also a highlight.

Opening for Culture Club was Berlin, with lead vocalist Terri Nunn, who performed an engaging set which included hit "Take My Breath Away" from "Top Gun."

For more information on upcoming Ravinia shows, visit ravinia.org.