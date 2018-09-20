Singer Justin Timberlake will make his way back to Chicago for a second concert this year on Oct. 5.
Timberlake, who just completed the European leg of his "Man of The Woods" tour, began the second leg of the tour Wednesday in Lexington, Kentucky. The tour will visit 49 cities through January of 2019.
The Chicago Oct. 5 show will be held at The United Center. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.com.
The singer brought his high energy "Man of The Woods" show to the United Center in March. He performed two shows to packed crowds.
Timberlake, who catapulted to fame as a member of NSync, is currently on The Man in the Woods tour, in support of his latest album of the same name.
Timberlake's show is an energetic dance party for not only the singer but his avid fans. Tunes from "The Man in the Woods" album were showcased during his last stop in the Windy City in addition to songs from previous hit albums "The 20/20 Experience" Albums 1 and 2, "FutureSex/LoveSounds" and "Justified."
This current Timberlake tour was ranked by Pollstar as one of the top 10 worldwide tours on their mid-year report.
The show has various multi-media features, including a 360-degree multistage layout with a winding walkway, various screens throughout and other high tech elements.
Timberlake recently announced the upcoming release of his new book "Hindsight & All The Things I Can't See in Front of Me." The book, written by Sandra Bark and Timberlake, was designed by Michael Bierut. The book will be released Oct. 30. For more information on Timberlake, the tour and to purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com, justintimberlake.com or livenation.com.